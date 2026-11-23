RALEIGH, N.C. - Sebastian Aho could retire tomorrow and have his number 20 hanging in the rafters of Lenovo Center.

With his name all over the team's record books before turning 30, the Finnish star made his latest jump over the weekend, registering his 323rd career goal.

Fitting for the situation, his all-effort, diving-to-the-ice, power-play tally was the game-winner in a marquee victory over the high-powered Edmonton Oilers, in which he drove the metaphorical bus, as he so often does, with a three-point performance.

Taking sole possession of the most goals all-time by a Hurricanes player (since relocation), he officially moved past team Hall of Famer Eric Staal (322).

"There's been great players in this organization, obviously, and it just (says) that I've been lucky to play with great players and for a long time for this team," Aho said, reflecting on the accomplishment. "To have my name with (Eric Staal)... he's royalty, he's a legend of a player and a great guy also, so it's pretty awesome."

Humble in his approach day in and day out, Aho likely would not accept the fact that he is already among that same royalty for the organization, but with only a few records left ahead of him, one Stanley Cup already under his belt, and a hunger for more, there's a lot of room for his already storied career to add several new chapters.