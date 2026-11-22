NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to secure a weekend sweep on Sunday when they go head-to-head with the New York Rangers.
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When: Sunday, November 22
Where: Madison Square Garden
Puck Drop: 12:30 p.m. ET
How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network (in-market), NHL Network (out-of-market)| Full Broadcast Info
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 17-3-3 (37 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 7-4 Win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Nov. 21
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Rangers Record: 13-8-1 (27 Points - T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)
Rangers Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Nov. 16