NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to secure a weekend sweep on Sunday when they go head-to-head with the New York Rangers.

---

When: Sunday, November 22

Where: Madison Square Garden

Puck Drop: 12:30 p.m. ET

How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network (in-market), NHL Network (out-of-market)| Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 17-3-3 (37 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-4 Win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Nov. 21

---

Rangers Record: 13-8-1 (27 Points - T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Nov. 16