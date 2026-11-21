RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will not make any lineup changes on Saturday as they face the Edmonton Oilers.

If that includes the team's goaltender, Pyotr Kochetkov would be in line to get a second consecutive start. Taking 12 wins from his first 14 starts to begin the season, the 27-year-old backstop was flawless for over 55 minutes on Thursday before suffering his first overtime loss of the season.

If the team elects to go with Brandon Bussi, he is 4-1-1 in his last six starts. Whichever one does not play today will be expected to start tomorrow afternoon in New York City against the Rangers.

In front of the crease, forward Jackson Blake will try to start a new point streak after his career-best 12-game run, which dated back to Oct. 20, was put to an end two days ago.

See if the Canes can start a new winning streak at 1:00 p.m. ET on Hurricanes Hockey Network.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

TBD

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nic Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Juuso Välimäki

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers (Staal), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Jankowski (Staal), Jarvis, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. With the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.