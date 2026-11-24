RALEIGH, N.C. - As the holidays approach, the Carolina Hurricanes have everything you need for the Canes fans in your life. Don't miss out on the upcoming offers!

Single-Game Tickets...

On Friday, Nov. 27, save anywhere from 20% to 32% on select single-game tickets at Hurricanes.com/BlackFriday with promo code BF26 .

. Be ready; not only is inventory limited, but the deal starts at 10 a.m. EST and will only be available while supplies last, or until 11:59 p.m. EST.

Suite Life...

Looking to live the suite life? Suites for select events will be $500 off. Hurricanes Games vs. Tampa Bay - Monday, Dec. 28 vs. Nashville - Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. Anaheim - Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Buffalo - Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. Utah - Sunday, Mar. 7 vs. New Jersey - Saturday, Mar. 13 vs. New Jersey - Saturday, Apr. 3 Lenovo Center Events Nickelback - Thursday, Mar. 4 Dancing With The Stars - Friday, Apr. 9 Niall Horan - Thursday, Apr. 15 The Neighbourhood - Tuesday, May 4 The Love of Soul Tour - Saturday, May 8 Greta Van Fleet - Tuesday, July 20

Visit HurricanesSuites.com and LenovoCenterSuites.com to learn more.

This deal will be active from 12 a.m. EST on Nov. 27 through 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 30.

Prime Video Subscriptions...

If you haven't secured your Prime Video subscription to watch the Canes all season long, it will be 25% off through Nov. 30.

Click here, then hit the "more details" button. Then, you're able to select the annual pass for $74.99. No promo code is required.

Carolina Pro Shop...