RALEIGH, N.C. - As the holidays approach, the Carolina Hurricanes have everything you need for the Canes fans in your life. Don't miss out on the upcoming offers!
Single-Game Tickets...
- On Friday, Nov. 27, save anywhere from 20% to 32% on select single-game tickets at Hurricanes.com/BlackFriday with promo code BF26.
- Be ready; not only is inventory limited, but the deal starts at 10 a.m. EST and will only be available while supplies last, or until 11:59 p.m. EST.
Suite Life...
- Looking to live the suite life? Suites for select events will be $500 off.
- Hurricanes Games
- vs. Tampa Bay - Monday, Dec. 28
- vs. Nashville - Saturday, Jan. 2
- vs. Anaheim - Saturday, Jan. 23
- vs. Buffalo - Saturday, Feb. 13
- vs. Utah - Sunday, Mar. 7
- vs. New Jersey - Saturday, Mar. 13
- vs. New Jersey - Saturday, Apr. 3
- Lenovo Center Events
- Nickelback - Thursday, Mar. 4
- Dancing With The Stars - Friday, Apr. 9
- Niall Horan - Thursday, Apr. 15
- The Neighbourhood - Tuesday, May 4
- The Love of Soul Tour - Saturday, May 8
- Greta Van Fleet - Tuesday, July 20
- Hurricanes Games
- Visit HurricanesSuites.com and LenovoCenterSuites.com to learn more.
- This deal will be active from 12 a.m. EST on Nov. 27 through 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 30.
Prime Video Subscriptions...
- If you haven't secured your Prime Video subscription to watch the Canes all season long, it will be 25% off through Nov. 30.
- Click here, then hit the "more details" button. Then, you're able to select the annual pass for $74.99. No promo code is required.
Carolina Pro Shop...
- Need some new seasonal items for your wardrobe? Carolina Pro Shop will offer 40% off outerwear.
- No promo code necessary; the discount will automatically apply in your cart.
- This deal will be available in-person and online on Black Friday. Cyber Monday will be online-only.