Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CA - An out-of-sync start put the Carolina Hurricanes behind the eight ball early on Sunday, serving as a key reason for their 6-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Ugly (Against The) Ducklings...

Playing their second game in as many nights, the Canes came out of the gate looking like the team we'd become accustomed to seeing. Establishing pressure in the first five minutes and registering the first five shots on goal of the night, it looked as if the team with Stanley Cup aspirations would be too much for the young Anaheim squad.

Instead, things took a 180-degree turn.

A lost board battle in the defensive zone allowed the Ducks' Sam Carrick to sneak free in the slot, firing and beating Antti Raanta with a perfect shot high to the blocker side 6:52 in.

The first start of the year for the 34-year-old netminder would unfortunately become a forgettable one quickly. Just 1:39 after Anaheim's first goal, Frank Vatrano doubled the lead for his squad, as he beat Raanta with one that the veteran goalie would certainly want back.

Then, to make matters worse, a third goal sent Carolina back to their locker room down by a trio. Rookie Pavel Mintyukov completed a sequence of passes from Jackson LaCombe and Ryan Strome, putting the Canes in a bad spot after 20 minutes.