Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim
Preview: October 15 at Anaheim
Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA
Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles
Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles
Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability
Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base
Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa
Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa
Preview: Opening Night vs. Ottawa
Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche
PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections
Canes Announce Roster Moves
Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 29 Players
Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds
Preseason Preview: October 6 vs. Nashville
Prospect and PTO-Heavy Lineup Falls In Nashville

Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim

Teravainen scores twice, but a bad start proves to be too much to overcome

10.15.23 Anaheim Recap 2
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

ANAHEIM, CA - An out-of-sync start put the Carolina Hurricanes behind the eight ball early on Sunday, serving as a key reason for their 6-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Ugly (Against The) Ducklings...

Playing their second game in as many nights, the Canes came out of the gate looking like the team we'd become accustomed to seeing. Establishing pressure in the first five minutes and registering the first five shots on goal of the night, it looked as if the team with Stanley Cup aspirations would be too much for the young Anaheim squad.

Instead, things took a 180-degree turn.

A lost board battle in the defensive zone allowed the Ducks' Sam Carrick to sneak free in the slot, firing and beating Antti Raanta with a perfect shot high to the blocker side 6:52 in.

The first start of the year for the 34-year-old netminder would unfortunately become a forgettable one quickly. Just 1:39 after Anaheim's first goal, Frank Vatrano doubled the lead for his squad, as he beat Raanta with one that the veteran goalie would certainly want back.

Then, to make matters worse, a third goal sent Carolina back to their locker room down by a trio. Rookie Pavel Mintyukov completed a sequence of passes from Jackson LaCombe and Ryan Strome, putting the Canes in a bad spot after 20 minutes.

Started To Build A Game, Then Gave It Right Back...

With plenty of work to do in the second period, Rod Brind'Amour's squad was able to get to some of their game.

Although they were unable to cash in on a four-minute minor against Anaheim, the opportunity allowed them to establish some offense.

23-year-old Lukas Dostal was starting to look unbeatable in net for the Ducks, but finally, in the back half of the frame, Teuvo Teravainen proved otherwise.

After a slap shot from Brett Pesce missed the net and Brady Skjei's second effort was blocked, #86 corraled the puck out of mid-air and immediately fired, registering his third goal in as many games.

Teravainen's hand-eye leads to goal vs. Ducks

Unfortunately, the life that Teravainen's goal gave Carolina was quickly wiped away though.

2:52 later, Vatrano capitalized on some puck mismanagement by the Canes in their own end, etching his second tally of the evening for Anaheim.

The Man Advantage Gets Going, But Too Little, Too Late...

Trailing 4-1 to start the third, Carolina was able to put together a push as they approached the finish line.

Easily their best period of the night, they were given two power play chances in the final 20 minutes and they'd cash in on both.

To start, Teravainen found twine again, giving him four goals in three games to start the season.

Later, Martin Necas, who was elevated to the first unit after being swapped with Brent Burns to start the third period, tapped home a flawless setup from Michael Bunting to make it a one-goal game for a short time.

But in an effort to find the equalizer, Raanta was pulled in favor of the extra tacker, and Anaheim would hit the empty net twice.

Vatrano would be responsible for one of the two, finishing off his hat trick and sealing the 6-3 victory for Anaheim.

They Said It

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the defeat...

"We just dug ourselves too much of a hole.  We finally got going and started to look a little bit better.  We crawled back in the game and gave ourselves a chance to tie it, but we didn't do well on the goalie pull.  I credit the guys for at least realizing that we weren't going well and they tried to find their way back into it."

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts on the loss...

"We played two periods tonight and it cost the game.  We were a little too loosey-goosey again, not really defending well and giving up too many opportunities.  They came out strong and bit us early.  In this league, it's tough to come back.  The boys did a good job battling, but it was our start for sure that needed to be better."

Martin Necas speaking on the defensive side of the team's game...

"It's just the beginning of the season, but we've been giving up way too much in these games.  Usually, when you play against us the past couple of seasons, it's hard to create chances.  We always play good defense.  But so far it's been not great.  Too many odd-man rushes.  In the first period we didn't help Rants at all and it's tough to come back after a 3-0 period.  We've got to start better than that."

What's Next After Tonight?

The Canes will fly to San Jose post-game. They are not expected to practice on Monday. They'll take on the Sharks on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

