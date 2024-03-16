Canes Re-Sign Martin To One-Year Contract

Goaltender has posted 4-0-1 record in five games with Carolina

3.12.24 Spencer
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2024-25 NHL season.

“Spencer has been an excellent addition to our team,” said Waddell. “He stepped right in and played well for us, and we’re excited to sign him for next season.”

Martin, 28, has registered a 4-0-1 record, 1.97 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in five appearances with the Hurricanes since being claimed on waivers from Columbus on Jan. 19. He has posted a 7-8-2 record, 3.14 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 18 NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Hurricanes this season. The 6’3”, 191-pound netminder has earned a 21-25-7 record, 3.47 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in 56 career NHL games with Carolina, Columbus, Vancouver and Colorado. Martin has registered a 94-85-22 record, 2.88 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and 13 shutouts in 214 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Abbotsford, Syracuse, Colorado and San Antonio. The Oakville, Ont., native was selected by the Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.

