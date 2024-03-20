Prospect Jackson Blake Named Top 10 Finalist For The Hobey Baker Award

"You see the highlight reel plays, the goals, the celebrations, and it's accumulated into a dominant season."

3.18.24 Blake

© Russell Hons

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - If you weren't sure, 58 points in 37 games is good.

Very good, in fact.

That's the stat line that Carolina Hurricanes 2021 fourth-round pick Jackson Blake produced this season at the University of North Dakota (UND), earning him the honor of being named a Top 10 Hobey Baker Finalist on Wednesday.

Presented annually to the top National Collegiate Athletic Association men's ice hockey player, the 20-year-old is currently second among all college players in scoring.

"I think the best way to describe what Jackson has done this season is dominant," Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke shared on Wednesday. "When you watch him and he gets the puck, it looks like almost every single time he's going to be able to do something. You see the highlight reel plays, the goals, the celebrations, and it's accumulated into a dominant season."

The award is the latest accolade for Blake, who was named a unanimous selection to the All-NCHC First Team last week.

Setting a conference record with 37 points in 24 NCHC games, Blake had nine contests where he produced three or more points, including a five-point effort in a 6-0 win over Minnesota-Duluth in February.

"Not taking anything away from his teammates, but he's got 20 points up on second place.  If you compare him to the other players who may have a chance to win the Hobey Baker, I think he needs to be at the top of the list for everything that he's accomplished this season," Yorke continued.

Blake is currently on a nine-game point streak and in total, the sophomore has 99 points in 77 collegiate games.  He also has the chance to become only the second UND player in the last 30 years to hit the 100-point mark in just two seasons, joining Zach Parise (2003-04).

Per UND Athletics, he became only the fifth player since 1989-90 at UND to record at least 40 points in each of his first two seasons and is just three points away from joining Brock Boeser (2015-16) as the only NoDak skaters to hit the 60-point mark during a single season in the last decade.

Canes fans can vote for Blake here over the next 11 days.

The three finalists will be announced Friday, April 4 at 12 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, April 12 at the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota on NHL Network.

