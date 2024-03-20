Prospect Jackson Blake Named Top 10 Finalist For The Hobey Baker Award

RALEIGH, NC. - If you weren't sure, 58 points in 37 games is good.

Very good, in fact.

That's the stat line that Carolina Hurricanes 2021 fourth-round pick Jackson Blake produced this season at the University of North Dakota (UND), earning him the honor of being named a Top 10 Hobey Baker Finalist on Wednesday.

Presented annually to the top National Collegiate Athletic Association men's ice hockey player, the 20-year-old is currently second among all college players in scoring.

"I think the best way to describe what Jackson has done this season is dominant," Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke shared on Wednesday. "When you watch him and he gets the puck, it looks like almost every single time he's going to be able to do something. You see the highlight reel plays, the goals, the celebrations, and it's accumulated into a dominant season."

The award is the latest accolade for Blake, who was named a unanimous selection to the All-NCHC First Team last week.

Setting a conference record with 37 points in 24 NCHC games, Blake had nine contests where he produced three or more points, including a five-point effort in a 6-0 win over Minnesota-Duluth in February.