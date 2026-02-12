Midseason Check-In With GM Eric Tulsky

While Bussi joined the team just before the season, two marquee pieces that you added this summer were K’Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers. We often hear both you and Rod talk about fit when it comes to this team. How have the two of them fit through the first few months?

Tulsky: "Both of them have as a foundation that they're really great skaters. They're great in kind of a different way. K'Andre is really explosive. Nikolaj is really fast, but as incredible on his edges. Those are different skills that are important for different things. Nikolaj, when he wants to get to the middle, he can. He has an elusiveness that lets him get to space. He's great with the puck. He can make plays when he gets there. K'Andre's explosiveness lets him recover when he needs to. It lets him get into guys to close out. It just really fits the way we want defensemen to play. They always need to be up on guys and ready to close out when they need to."

We've seen both guys playing with different partners and lines already this season. Miller has had success with both Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker. Ehlers has looked good next to Sebastian Aho and produced with Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal. I would think that you've also enjoyed the versatility that the two have brought as well, correct?

Tulsky: "Yeah. It's one of those things that's really valuable for the coaches - to be able to mix and match, depending on what the team needs this week, or what the opponent needs this night. That flexibility and versatility are really valued. It gives them opportunities to set the lineup in ways that will create problems for the other team and make it hard for them to create problems for us."

It’s the first full NHL season for Alexander Nikishin. Expectations can be dangerous. How has his play compared to what you thought he’d be adding?

Tulsky: "He's extremely talented. Of course, there's a learning curve for any new player, especially for someone making the jump that he's making. There have been things that have continued to refine in his game and he's just gotten better and better as the season's gone on. You can see he's getting more and more used to what we're asking defensemen to do. The talent, when the puck is on his stick, is always there. The ability to play a physical game is always there. The ability to do the little things sort of between those moments is coming along really nicely. You're just going to see him reach higher and higher levels, as he gets more comfortable with that."