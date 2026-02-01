Projected Lineup: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Bussi starts; Gostisbehere eyes a third straight game with a goal

25-26_ProjectedLineup_020126_LAK_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Goaltender Brandon Bussi will try to add to his historic NHL start on Sunday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Los Angeles Kings.

Becoming the fastest backstop in league history to reach 20 wins on Thursday, doing so in just 24 appearances, it's impossible to understate just how much the 27-year-old has meant to Carolina's season.

Entering today with a four-game win streak, Bussi recorded a 25-save over LA back in October, in what was just his second NHL start.

In front of him, Shayne Gostisbehere will look to extend his goal streak to three games. Striking twice on Thursday against Utah and once yesterday in D.C., it's been a productive return from injury for the dynamic defenseman, after missing five games due to a lower-body injury.

Forward William Carrier will also be skating in his 500th NHL game.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | Out "For An Extended Period Of Time" as of Jan. 21)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.

