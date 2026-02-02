Canes Activate Legault From Injured Reserve

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from injured reserve and assigned him to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Legault, 22, suffered a laceration from a skate blade on Nov. 9 at Toronto and has missed the past 40 games after undergoing surgery on Nov. 10. Prior to his injury, Legault appeared in eight games with the Hurricanes this season, earning two points (1g, 1a) and a plus-4 rating. The Laval, Que., native made his NHL debut at Vegas on Oct. 20 and netted his first NHL goal on Nov. 8 vs. Buffalo. The 6’4’’, 220-pound blueliner has also played in two AHL games this season with Chicago, registering five penalty minutes. Legault completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Legault played collegiately at Quinnipiac, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists (33 points) in 79 career games and capturing the 2023 NCAA National Championship with the Bobcats.