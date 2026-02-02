Canes Activate Legault From Injured Reserve

Defenseman assigned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL)

2.2.26 Legault

© Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from injured reserve and assigned him to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Legault, 22, suffered a laceration from a skate blade on Nov. 9 at Toronto and has missed the past 40 games after undergoing surgery on Nov. 10. Prior to his injury, Legault appeared in eight games with the Hurricanes this season, earning two points (1g, 1a) and a plus-4 rating. The Laval, Que., native made his NHL debut at Vegas on Oct. 20 and netted his first NHL goal on Nov. 8 vs. Buffalo. The 6’4’’, 220-pound blueliner has also played in two AHL games this season with Chicago, registering five penalty minutes. Legault completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Legault played collegiately at Quinnipiac, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists (33 points) in 79 career games and capturing the 2023 NCAA National Championship with the Bobcats.

News Feed

Recap: Canes Hold Off Kings In Overtime

Projected Lineup: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Preview: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Recap: Canes 'Didn't Get To Our Game' In Washington

Projected Lineup: January 31 at Washington

Preview: January 31 at Washington

Recap: Canes Stun Mammoth On Whalers Night

Canes Assign Nystrom, Philp To Chicago

Projected Lineup: January 29 vs. Utah

Preview: January 29 vs. Utah

Canes Activate Jaaska From Injured Non-Roster

Recap: First-Period Frenzy Sparks Canes Past Sens

Projected Lineup: January 24 at Ottawa

Canes Acquire Viktor Neuchev From Buffalo

Preview: January 24 at Ottawa

Nystrom Steps Into The Spotlight With First NHL Goal

Recap: Canes Pick Up Point, Fall In Shootout

Projected Lineup: January 22 vs. Chicago