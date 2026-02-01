Recap: Canes Hold Off Kings In Overtime

Aho's 18th career OT tally seals two points for Carolina

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - After his team saw its two-goal lead evaporate in the third, Sebastian Aho scored 1:25 into overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes top the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

A physical first frame yielded one power play for each side, and after killing off LA's early look, Carolina needed just three seconds of its own 5-on-4 opportunity to take the lead. Jordan Staal continued his power-play renaissance, tipping home his third man-advantage marker of the year to finish off a slick set play with Andrei Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbehere.

Carrying its slim lead through an eventful middle 20 minutes, Carolina couldn't pad its advantage despite a handful of near-misses. Just past the midway point of the third, ample offensive zone time finally produced a goal, with Alexander Nikishin firing a seeing-eye shot through traffic to make it 2-0.

From there, though, things took a turn in LA's favor. A quick response to Nikishin's marker halved the deficit just 24 seconds later, then Adrian Kempe connected with Quinton Byfield to knot things up with 3:11 to play, forcing overtime.

Fewer than 24 hours after a lost lead cost them a point in Washington, the Canes bounced back with the only three shots of the extra frame, turning to their franchise leader in post-regulation goals for the decider. After regrouping beyond the blue line, Aho skated through the high slot and sent a shot that skipped off a Kings stick before careening past Anton Forsberg to wrap up the win for the Hurricanes.

Brandon Bussi was credited with 11 saves on 13 shots as the team in front of him stifled LA's opportunities for much of the affair.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Sebastian Aho struck in overtime for the 18th time in his career — no other player in franchise history has scored more than nine. Since Aho's debut in 2016-17, only Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl (20) has scored more overtime goals.
  • Forward Jordan Staal opened the scoring with his third goal in the last five games. Now with 13 on the year, Staal matched last season's output in 23 fewer games, and sits just seven tucks shy of his single-season high as a Hurricane (20, 2015-16).
  • Staal's goal marked Carolina's 27th power-play goal in its last 29 games, which leads all teams since Dec. 6. Only Edmonton (30.1%) and Boston (28.6%) have produced at a higher rate on the power play than Carolina (28.4%) in that span.
  • Defenseman Alexander Nikishin scored his seventh goal of the season, moving within one of tying Justin Faulk for the single-season franchise record for goals by a rookie defenseman.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere logged a pair of assists, finding the scoresheet for the third straight game since returning from injury, with six points in that span.
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi won his fifth straight start, improving to 14-1-0 at Lenovo Center this season and tying Utah's Karel Vejmelka for the most home victories by a goaltender this season.
  • Forward William Carrier played his 500th career game (87th as a Hurricane) on Sunday.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the win...

"I thought we were playing the perfect game, exactly how we wanted to do it. We had to be patient, but I thought we had the better looks. We were in a good spot, they got a couple, but I love the way we just kept playing... I thought it was a great game by us."

Sebastian Aho applauding the defensive nature of the game and his group's ability to stay with it to the end...

"Two teams who I thought played pretty disciplined, defensive hockey... We still had chances to score, but neither generated too much; kudos to both defenses. You've got to just stick with it, and we were able to win this one tonight."

Brandon Bussi giving his point of view...

"I think that was a great 60-plus minute effort by us tonight. I think we did a great job of kind of slowing down what they're good at, taking away a lot of their chances. They were a little opportunistic there at the end of the third, but overall, (it was) a really great game for us."

Sebastian Aho describing his overtime winner...

"I actually liked a couple of other plays before the goal better. We had a couple of looks, but then the last one was a bit of a lucky one. It's a good thing to always shoot the puck, and that was the case on that one, too. It just kind of went off their stick or skate or something that changed the direction, and we were able to sneak that one in."

Brandon Bussi on staying engaged despite the low workload...

"My job is to be ready whenever my name is called upon. I would rather have less shots than be getting 50 per game. I think the team made my job pretty easy tonight."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off tomorrow and will return to game action on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Feb. 3 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

