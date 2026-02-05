Projected Lineup: February 5 at NY Rangers

Bussi likely to start in Canes' final tilt before Olympic break

25-26_ProjectedLineup_020526_NYR_16x9
By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim to push their season-best point streak to 10 games as they close out their pre-Olympics slate against the New York Rangers.

To do so, they'll likely turn to Brandon Bussi for a third consecutive contest. The 27-year-old occupied the traditional starter's crease at this morning's skate, indicating the likelihood that he'll attempt to build on his personal six-game winning streak between the pipes this evening.

Elsewhere, it looks like business as usual for the Canes. Sebastian Aho will seek to score for the fourth straight game before heading to Milan to represent Finland in the Olympic Winter Games, while Jordan Staal looks to record a five-game point streak for the first time since 2022-23.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | Out "For An Extended Period Of Time" as of Jan. 21)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.

