8 Hurricanes/Whalers Named In CHL Top 50

Hall one of 11 active NHLers listed among honorees

hall_2-10

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - As part of its 50th anniversary season celebrations, the Canadian Hockey League today announced its "Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years," including eight skaters who went on to play for either the Carolina Hurricanes or Hartford Whalers.

Comprised of Canada's three major junior hockey leagues, players are eligible to compete in the CHL from age 16 to 20. From the CHL's release:

The list recognizes the most influential and accomplished alumni from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) over the past half-century. Featuring a remarkable collection of Hockey Hall of Fame inductees alongside former and active NHL players, the Top 50 list celebrates five decades of excellence across the CHL Member Leagues. Spanning every position, the list includes six goaltenders, nine defencemen, and 35 forwards.

Hurricanes/Whalers players listed include:

  • Paul Coffey (HFD 96-97, CAR 98-00)
  • Ray Ferraro (HFD 84-91)
  • Ron Francis (HFD 81-91, CAR 98-04)
  • Taylor Hall (CAR 25-Pres.)
  • Chris Pronger (HFD 93-95)
  • Brian Propp (HFD 93-94)
  • Mark Recchi (CAR 05-06)
  • Brendan Shanahan (HFD 95-97)

With the pool of 50 players now determined, fans can vote to rank them 1-50 by clicking here. The final ranking will be announced later this spring.

