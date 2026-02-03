Preview: February 3 vs. Ottawa

Canes face Senators for the second time in 11 days

25-26_020326_16x92
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes play their final home game before the Winter Olympic break on Tuesday, hosting the Ottawa Senators.

---

When: Tuesday, February 3

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 34-15-6 (74 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, Feb. 1

---

Senators Record: 27-21-7 (61 Points, 6th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, Feb. 2

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Last Time Out...

  • Despite surrendering a two-goal lead in the third period, the Canes found a way to collect an overtime victory over the Kings on Sunday.
  • Jordan Staal and Alexander Nikishin put Carolina in front, and Sebastian Aho closed things out in the bonus frame, avoiding the total collapse.
  • Brandon Bussi earned his 21st win in his 25th start, turning away 11 out of 13 shots faced.

Season Series vs. OTT...

  • January 24: Nine skaters registered at least a point and Brandon Bussi turned in a 34-save effort as the Canes thumped the Sens 4-1 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Stacking Points...

  • Carolina enters tonight's contest with a season-long eight-game point streak, going 6-0-2 overall since Jan. 16.
  • Since the turn of the calendar, the Canes have been especially solid on home ice with points in eight straight at Lenovo Center (7-0-1). Their last regulation loss in Raleigh came exactly one month ago against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.

In Net...

  • Frederik Andersen feels like the more likely starter after Brandon Bussi backstopped Sunday's tilt against Los Angeles, but both netminders are feasible options this evening.
  • Andersen was solid in his last outing with 38 saves against Washington — his second-highest single-game total of the season. Despite the OT loss, Saturday's result marked the fifth straight game that the Canes have picked up at least a point with Andersen between the pipes.
  • Should the Canes elect to go back to Bussi two days after his last appearance, he'll aim to pick up his sixth consecutive victory. The first-year netminder has been stellar all season, but particularly at Lenovo Center – his 14 wins on home ice are tied for the most among NHL goalies.

On The Other Side...

  • Since falling to the Canes on Jan. 24, the Senators have rattled off four straight wins, including comfortable victories over Western Conference powerhouses Vegas and Colorado.
  • Goaltender Linus Ullmark returned from a month-long personal leave of absence to backstop wins over New Jersey and Pittsburgh in Ottawa's last two games. When available, he's been the Sens' go-to guy with a 16-8-5 mark on the year. But after Ullmark started in the Steel City last night, former Hurricane James Reimer may be in line to face his former club once more.
  • Forward Tim Stutzle, who scored Ottawa's lone goal against Carolina on Jan. 24, paces the group up front in both goals (26) and points (59). The German Olympian is riding a five-game point streak and has recorded a goal and an assist in each of his last three outings.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Eric Robinson suffered an upper-body injury on Jan. 19. Rod Brind'Amour told the media after practice on Jan. 21 that Robinson will be "out for an extended period," and further revealed on Jan. 23 that the forward will likely be out until the Olympic break.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He was activated from injured reserve and assigned to the Chicago Wolves on Feb. 2.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their BLACK uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before traveling to New York for their final matchup before the Olympic break.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Feb. 5 @ NY Rangers | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. Tampa Bay | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Canes Activate Legault From Injured Reserve

Recap: Canes Hold Off Kings In Overtime

Projected Lineup: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Preview: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Recap: Canes 'Didn't Get To Our Game' In Washington

Projected Lineup: January 31 at Washington

Preview: January 31 at Washington

Recap: Canes Stun Mammoth On Whalers Night

Canes Assign Nystrom, Philp To Chicago

Projected Lineup: January 29 vs. Utah

Preview: January 29 vs. Utah

Canes Activate Jaaska From Injured Non-Roster

Recap: First-Period Frenzy Sparks Canes Past Sens

Projected Lineup: January 24 at Ottawa

Canes Acquire Viktor Neuchev From Buffalo

Preview: January 24 at Ottawa

Nystrom Steps Into The Spotlight With First NHL Goal

Recap: Canes Pick Up Point, Fall In Shootout