Preview: February 3 vs. Ottawa

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes play their final home game before the Winter Olympic break on Tuesday, hosting the Ottawa Senators.
---
When: Tuesday, February 3
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
---
Canes Record: 34-15-6 (74 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, Feb. 1
---
Senators Record: 27-21-7 (61 Points, 6th - Atlantic Division)
Senators Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, Feb. 2