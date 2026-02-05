Preview: February 5 at NY Rangers

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes play their final game before the Winter Olympic break on Thursday, taking on the New York Rangers.

---

When: Thursday, February 5

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 35-15-6 (76 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Feb. 3

---

Rangers Record: 22-28-6 (50 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 6-5 Loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Jan. 31