Preview: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will put their season-long seven-game point streak on the line against the Los Angeles Kings in an afternoon clash at Lenovo Center.

---

When: Sunday, February 1

Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 33-15-6 (72 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 OT Loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Jan. 31

---

Kings Record: 23-17-13 (59 Points, T-4th - Pacific Division)

Kings Last Game: 3-2 OT Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Jan. 31