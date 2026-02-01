Preview: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Canes cap back-to-back with cross-conference matchup at home

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will put their season-long seven-game point streak on the line against the Los Angeles Kings in an afternoon clash at Lenovo Center.

---

When: Sunday, February 1

Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 33-15-6 (72 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 OT Loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Jan. 31

---

Kings Record: 23-17-13 (59 Points, T-4th - Pacific Division)

Kings Last Game: 3-2 OT Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Jan. 31

Last Time Out...

  • Carolina capitalized early to build a three-goal lead, but crumbled late en route to a 4-3 OT loss in Washington.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere scored his third goal in two games since returning from injury, while Sebastian Aho and Mark Jankowski turned in the other tallies.
  • Frederik Andersen put forth a solid showing in net despite the result, posting his second-highest save total of the season with 38 stops on 42 shots.

Season Series vs. LAK...

  • October 19: Seth Jarvis secured an overtime victory for Carolina at Crypto.com Arena.

Go Fish...

  • Sebastian Aho snapped a 12-game goal drought on Saturday in D.C., getting on the board for the first time since Jan. 3.
  • Don’t let the absence in the goal column fool you, though. Aho still had a productive January, collecting 18 points in 15 games. With 14 of those points being helpers, it marked the most assists he has tallied in a single calendar month in his career.

No. 28 Hits No. 500...

  • Sunday's matinee is set to be a milestone affair for William Carrier, whose next game will be the 500th of his career.
  • 86 of the first 499 have come in a Hurricanes sweater, logging 43 contests both during last season and thus far in 2025-26.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen starting on Saturday in D.C., the Canes are expected to turn to Brandon Bussi this afternoon.
  • Bussi's historic start to his NHL career continued with his 20th win in 24 starts on Thursday. The 27-year-old has won four straight starts, allowing just one goal in three of those.

On The Other Side...

  • After an OT win in Philadelphia yesterday, the Kings enter tonight's tilt with four wins in their last five games, continuing to rebound from a tough 1-2-3 showing in their six prior outings.
  • On the ice, at least, the biggest star in Hollywood this season has been Adrian Kempe. Including yesterday's three-point performance, the 29-year-old Swede has found the scoresheet in six straight contests and leads the club with 44 points (20G, 24A), in 53 games this season.
  • With starter Darcy Kuemper backstopping the Kings to victory over the Flyers, expect former Hurricane Anton Forsberg to tend the crease this afternoon. On the season, Forsberg is 9-6-4 with a 2.48 GAA and a .910 SV%, and has won three of his last four starts (3-0-1).

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Eric Robinson suffered an upper-body injury on Jan. 19. Rod Brind'Amour told the media after practice on Jan. 21 that Robinson will be "out for an extended period," and further revealed on Jan. 23 that the forward will likely be out until the Olympic break.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months, but practiced with the team in a non-contact sweater on Jan. 23.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday and return to game action on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Feb. 3 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

