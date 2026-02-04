Recap: 'Opportunistic' Canes Outlast Senators

They Said It...

Jordan Staal giving his assessment of the win...

"It was a grind. There was not a lot of room. They do a good job of staying on top of guys, not letting you break the puck out clean. They did a lot of forechecking. Our defense did a good job of continually breaking pucks out and getting them in their end. It was a tight game, and it just takes one little mistake, which we capitalized on. It was nice to get the win."

Rod Brind'Amour sharing his thoughts...

"That's not typically how that game goes for us. Give Ottawa a lot of credit. They were on their game, and it's kind of very similar to the one up there when we played them, to be honest. I like the word opportunistic. [We] cashed in on a couple of really nice plays, and obviously we had some big saves..."

Jordan Staal on yet another stellar night from Bussi...

"Not much more can be said about him. He's been so steady ever since he showed up here. He's steady, but also makes the big saves too in big moments. Tonight was no different. There were probably four or five that were huge... He's been unbelievable."

Rod Brind'Amour continuing on Brandon Bussi...

"All game, he made crucial saves at big times. The second period, especially. We started getting into a little bit of a track meet there. [We had] a couple of bad changes and all of a sudden, they had odd-man rushes and turned in four Grade A-chances in a 10-second span. It was just like boom, boom, boom, boom, over and over us making a poor decision. But that's what we need. That's what he's done pretty much every start for us."

Sebastian Aho on the team finding a way to win another tight game, after winning in overtime on Sunday....

"We'll take wins any way we can, right? That's what we're trying to do here: win hockey games, get some points and get to the playoffs. As of late, we've done a pretty good job on that."

Seth Jarvis setting the tone for the team's final pre-Winter Olympic break game on Thursday in New York...

"It's huge. You don't want to sit on a loss for three weeks. You don't want to sit on a bad game. Just coming in with the mindset of keeping this thing rolling, grinding one more out, and leaving it on the ice, and you've got three weeks to recoup."