Recap: 'Opportunistic' Canes Outlast Senators

RALEIGH, N.C. - Three points from Sebastian Aho, two goals from Seth Jarvis and a late-game dagger from Jordan Staal lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
A hot start for one of the league's hottest teams produced a quick lead for the Senators, but the Canes responded late in the frame as Aho's rebound bid ricocheted off an Ottawa body and past James Reimer. On the other side of the break, Jarvis then turned a tie game into a 3-1 Carolina lead, striking twice in a span of 3:02 with a pair of highlight-reel efforts.
After taking the lead, penalty trouble began to hurt the Hurricanes, and the Senators equalized with a power-play goal on either side of the second intermission. A stalemate ensued until 5:07 remained in the contest, when Nikolaj Ehlers forced a turnover during an Ottawa line change and sent Staal in alone with a perfect stretch pass. The Canes' captain made no mistake, ripping the game-winner past Reimer's glove on the breakaway.
As was the case throughout the affair, Brandon Bussi held down the fort for the remainder of regulation. Including a handful of huge saves in the waning moments, the first-year netminder posted 22 saves on 25 shots for his sixth straight victory between the pipes.