Team Canada Adds Seth Jarvis To Olympic Roster

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Canadian Olympic Committee and Hockey Canada today announced that Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis has been added to their men’s hockey roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games. He will replace Brayden Point, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Jarvis, who turned 24 on Sunday, ranks first among Hurricanes skaters in goals (25), game-winning goals (6) and shorthanded goals (3) this season, and ranks third in points (43) in 48 games played. The Winnipeg native is first on the team in shots (153), tied for first in overtime goals (2) and second among Hurricanes forwards with a plus-10 rating, despite missing eight games after suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 19. He scored two goals on Tuesday against Ottawa to reach the 25-goal mark for the third consecutive season, after scoring 33 in 2023-24 and 32 in 2024-25. Carolina’s first-round selection, 13thoverall, at the 2020 NHL Draft, Jarvis has appeared in 352 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 121 goals and 135 assists (256 points). He represented Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, appearing in three games including Canada’s gold-medal-winning, overtime victory against the United States.