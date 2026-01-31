Projected Lineup: January 31 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Frederik Andersen between the pipes on Saturday when they take on the Washington Capitals.

Andersen has backstopped his team to at least one point in the standings in his last four outings (2-0-2). His latest appearance was last Thursday against Chicago, where he hung tough but ultimately took a shootout loss.

In front of him, Andrei Svechnikov will close out the most productive calendar month of his career. His ten goals this month are the most he has scored in a calendar month in his NHL career, surpassing his previous high of eight goals set in October 2022. His 19 points also mark the highest single-month points total of his career, having previously posted 17 points (6g, 11a) in November 2019.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | Out "For An Extended Period Of Time" as of Jan. 21)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.