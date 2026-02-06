Recap: Canes Blank Blueshirts, Hit Break On A High

Carolina moves to 8-0-2 in its last 10 games

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

NEW YORK - Backstopped by a 16-save Brandon Bussi shutout and spearheaded by goals from Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Staal, the Carolina Hurricanes pushed their point streak to 10 games with a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday.

The game's first goal proved to be the only one needed to win, as Svechnikov bagged the eventual dagger just 6:26 into the contest with a laser from the high slot. The first period was perhaps the most trying for the Canes, who navigated back-to-back penalties with the help of Bussi between the pipes.

The action from there was mostly one-sided as Carolina unloaded a barrage on Jonathan Quick, firing 33 of their 43 shots in the final two periods. The New York netminder withstood the storm, giving his team a chance to tie things up. But after Quick left the ice for an extra attacker, Nikolaj Ehlers found Staal alone in front of the net to seal Carolina's second shutout of the Rangers this season.

Bussi's shutout is the second of his career and marked his 23rd win of the season.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov tallied his 21st goal of the season, reaching his highest goal total since 2022-23 (23) and surpassing Sebastian Aho (20) for the second-most behind Seth Jarvis (25) among Hurricanes skaters this season.
  • Forward Jordan Staal registered his first five-game point streak since the 2022-23 campaign, and has now scored in three straight games for the second time this season.
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi has now won seven or more consecutive starts for the second time this season, joining his nine-game run to start the campaign. He's just the second goaltender in franchise history with multiple winning streaks of that length in a campaign, alongside Frederik Andersen in 2021-22 (8 GP & 7 GP).
  • The Hurricanes have now shut out the Rangers multiple times in a season for the first time in franchise history, following Pyotr Kochetkov's 25-save donut on Nov. 4.
  • Carolina's 44 shots are its third-most recorded in a game this season, trailing Nov. 9 @ TOR (47) and Nov. 19 @ MIN (45).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after yet another victory...

"I liked all of it. I liked it start to finish. I just thought we were pretty focused, especially with all of the distractions and this big break. Everybody's excited for it. I thought we stuck with the game plan and didn't get flustered. I thought, for the most part, we were pretty in control of the game."

Brandon Bussi giving praise to the unit of skaters in front of him...

"That was about as good a 60 minutes as you could play. Just our willingness to put it on them, create O-zone time, win 50/50 battles, [that] made my job easy tonight."

Brandon Bussi on playing at Madison Square Garden for the first time as an NHLer, in front of over 40 friends and family...

"Very special. The sacrifice from the team tonight, I really appreciated it. It's special, for sure."

Rod Brind'Amour discussing a meaningful night for Brandon Bussi...

"That's the most important position. I'm happy for him, just in general. That was a special start to get, we knew that. We also knew he grew up idolizing the Rangers and Henrik, so that's pretty cool to do that here with his family and all that. It's a good story."

Seth Jarvis elaborating on what's been a special day for him...

"It's been a whirlwind. A lot of phone calls, a lot of questions. I've reached out to a couple of guys asking what to pack, because I have no idea, figuring out flights and everything. I'll go home, throw some stuff in a suitcase, and head back here as soon as possible."

Brandon Bussi putting a bow on the first "half" of the season and the team going into the break...

"It's been really good, but we can't get complacent, right? I think there are a lot of positives to bring going into the break. It's time to enjoy it a little bit, get some rest, but come back ready."

Rod Brind'Amour Postgame Quotes

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes begin their Winter Olympics break post-game. They'll return to practice on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and then game action on Thursday, Feb. 26, against Tampa Bay at Lenovo Center.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. Tampa | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

