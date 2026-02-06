Recap: Canes Blank Blueshirts, Hit Break On A High

NEW YORK - Backstopped by a 16-save Brandon Bussi shutout and spearheaded by goals from Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Staal, the Carolina Hurricanes pushed their point streak to 10 games with a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday.
The game's first goal proved to be the only one needed to win, as Svechnikov bagged the eventual dagger just 6:26 into the contest with a laser from the high slot. The first period was perhaps the most trying for the Canes, who navigated back-to-back penalties with the help of Bussi between the pipes.
The action from there was mostly one-sided as Carolina unloaded a barrage on Jonathan Quick, firing 33 of their 43 shots in the final two periods. The New York netminder withstood the storm, giving his team a chance to tie things up. But after Quick left the ice for an extra attacker, Nikolaj Ehlers found Staal alone in front of the net to seal Carolina's second shutout of the Rangers this season.
Bussi's shutout is the second of his career and marked his 23rd win of the season.