Recap: Canes Blank Blueshirts, Hit Break On A High

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after yet another victory...

"I liked all of it. I liked it start to finish. I just thought we were pretty focused, especially with all of the distractions and this big break. Everybody's excited for it. I thought we stuck with the game plan and didn't get flustered. I thought, for the most part, we were pretty in control of the game."

Brandon Bussi giving praise to the unit of skaters in front of him...

"That was about as good a 60 minutes as you could play. Just our willingness to put it on them, create O-zone time, win 50/50 battles, [that] made my job easy tonight."

Brandon Bussi on playing at Madison Square Garden for the first time as an NHLer, in front of over 40 friends and family...

"Very special. The sacrifice from the team tonight, I really appreciated it. It's special, for sure."

Rod Brind'Amour discussing a meaningful night for Brandon Bussi...

"That's the most important position. I'm happy for him, just in general. That was a special start to get, we knew that. We also knew he grew up idolizing the Rangers and Henrik, so that's pretty cool to do that here with his family and all that. It's a good story."

Seth Jarvis elaborating on what's been a special day for him...

"It's been a whirlwind. A lot of phone calls, a lot of questions. I've reached out to a couple of guys asking what to pack, because I have no idea, figuring out flights and everything. I'll go home, throw some stuff in a suitcase, and head back here as soon as possible."

Brandon Bussi putting a bow on the first "half" of the season and the team going into the break...

"It's been really good, but we can't get complacent, right? I think there are a lot of positives to bring going into the break. It's time to enjoy it a little bit, get some rest, but come back ready."