Preview: Canes At The Winter Olympics

Things to watch as five Carolina players take the international stage in Italy

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Men's Ice Hockey schedule begins on Wednesday, and the Carolina Hurricanes will be represented by five players, dressing for four different countries at the event.

Frederik Andersen and Nikolaj Ehlers will make Denmark proud, Sebastian Aho will be a part of Finland's group, Jaccob Slavin will sport the red, white, and blue of the United States, and Seth Jarvis will look to once again capture gold with Team Canada.

It's the first time NHL players have participated in the Olympic Winter Games since 2014, when Canada won in Sochi, Russia.

Two of just 11 players with any NHL experience on the Danish roster, Andersen and Ehlers are filled with joy at the opportunity after helping their country qualify for just the second time ever last summer.

Aho, named an alternate captain for Team Finland on Sunday, will try to help his national team achieve a greater result than its fourth-place finish at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off. Bringing a largely similar roster, the Finnish group will also feature former Hurricanes Erik Haula, Eetu Luostarinen, Mikko Rantanen, and Teuvo Teravainen.

As for Slavin, he'd be happy with a repeat of his personal performance during last year's 4 Nations tournament, which had him in the conversation for Most Valuable Player. Known for shutting down the opposition on a nightly basis, he'll now get the chance to show he can do so against the best in the world on any given night as the U.S. seeks to jump from silver in 2025 to gold in 2026.

Last, but certainly not least, Jarvis will compete for ice time on a stacked Canada roster. He appeared in three games for his country at last year's international event, including Canada’s gold-medal-winning overtime victory against its southern rival.

The Schedule...

Preliminary round games listed below involve at least one Canes representative, with their teams in bold. Games will be played at the Santagiulia Arena and the Rho Arena in Milan, Italy.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Slovakia vs. Finland, 10:40 a.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 12

Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. USA, 3:10 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 13

Finland vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 14

Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. ET

USA vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 15

Canada vs. France, 10:40 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. Latvia, 3:10 p.m. ET

USA vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. ET

---

To view the full schedule for the tournament, click here.

How To Watch...

In the U.S., all games can be streamed through Peacock ($) and NBCOlympics.com (with TV provider sign-in).

Live and tape-delayed coverage of hockey will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, CNBC, and USA Network. The full TV listings for hockey can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

To learn more about watching hockey during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, click here.

What To Watch For...

It hasn't been the season Frederik Andersen had hoped for so far, but he'll have the opportunity to enjoy a lifelong dream as he backstops Denmark over the next week or so. Expected to be counted in a big way for the group, the veteran is one of just seven players on the Danish roster currently playing on an NHL contract.

Of course, one of the others is Nikolaj Ehlers. Unquestionably the ace up front for the Danes, Ehlers had his most productive month yet for the Canes in January, totaling 15 points in 15 games. Highlighted by his first hat trick with the club in a 9-1 rout of Florida on Jan. 16, the outing was one of three multi-point games for him during the calendar month, also providing three-point nights against Montreal on Jan. 1 and Dallas on Jan. 6.

As for Sebastian Aho, he paces Rod Brind'Amour's group with 57 points in 57 games. Like Ehlers, Aho had an exceptional January, turning in a new single-month career-best with 14 assists.

Jaccob Slavin will likely play a prominent role in the USA blue line. Injuries have limited the 31-year-old to just 17 games this season, but after returning in December, his workload has continued to trend upward, now averaging over 20 minutes per night again.

Seth Jarvis was a depth player for Jon Cooper's squad last year and will be ready to take on any role needed again this time around. After being left off the initial roster on Dec. 31, the 24-year-old was added as a replacement for the injured Brayden Point on Feb. 6.

