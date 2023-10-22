Canes Reassign Burke To Colorado

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Callahan Burke to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Burke, 26, made his Hurricanes debut last night against the Avalanche, after playing his first two career NHL games with Colorado in 2022-23. Acquired from the Avalanche in exchange for Caleb Jones on Oct. 10, he has tallied one assist in two AHL games with the Eagles in 2023-24. The 5’10”, 183-pound forward has played 162 career AHL games, all with Colorado, tallying 75 points (30g, 45a). Burke recorded 88 points (36g, 52a) in 146 collegiate games with Notre Dame from 2016-20, serving as captain of the Irish during the 2019-20 season. The Boxborough, Mass., native represented the United States at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge, winning bronze.