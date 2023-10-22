Mailbag #68: Dissecting The Start

Any concerns over the amount of goals being scored on our defense? With the same core guys, this is my biggest major red flag. - @NickJRider

Any answer other than "definitely" here would be a lie.

But, let's take this beyond just the fact that the puck is going in the net before pinning it solely on the defense. Why is it going in the net?

Rod Brind'Amour has pointed out two key issues thus far this season - penalties and breathers.

Entering Sunday's play, the Canes have committed 36 infractions, the most in the NHL. They've allowed nine power-play goals against, the most in the NHL.

Both of those items need addressing.

While penalties as a whole are up across the league, the group will have to do their best to utilize more discipline moving forward. There's no room for error until the penalty kill makes their necessary adjustments, which, Brind'Amour said would be coming following Saturday's loss.

I do not think Monday's practice will be a fun one.

On the "breathers" side, the head coach is referring to small lapses, whether it be mental or physical. If someone forgets their defensive assignment for one second, it's burned the Canes this season. If a guy loses a step trying to keep pace with the skater he's supposed to be covering, it's wound up in the back of the cage.

The forwards are just as responsible for those as the defense.

Those two things - penalties and breathers - can be rectified, and both rather quickly. But obviously, yes, those two items have led to some concerns thus far.