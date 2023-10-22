Mailbag #68: Dissecting The Start

How do you feel about the starts Slavin, Kotkaniemi & Jarvis have had this season with all of them having seven points in six games? - @OneTrueZach
Well, if you're looking for highlights from the season thus far, look no further than the players mentioned above.
If someone had asked prior to the home opener who you thought would be leading the team in points through the first six games of the season, I'm not sure how many would have realistically said and believed Jaccob Slavin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, or Seth Jarvis.
Okay, maybe Jarvis, but alas, here we are.
Each with seven points in six games, there's been a lot to like about the play from all three of them even beyond the scoresheet.
What I love most about Slavin being in the mix is that his points aren't coming at the sacrifice of his stellar defense. Yes, analytically, he had a substandard night in Colorado, where he produced two points, but that has not been an every-night trend. His other two goals have both come while shorthanded, appropriately earning his rewards from defense while his group has been down a man. That pick-six in San Jose was a thing of beauty.
Speaking of taking care of business in your own end, Kotkaniemi's has been wonderful as he continues to evolve into a defense-first centerman. Now, the point production is coming with. I love that he's going to the dirty areas. His two most recent goals, against Seattle and Colorado, have come right outside the crease. His confidence is clearly there too, attempting the lacrosse move during a tied game in San Jose. Fingers crossed he can keep all of this up.
As for Jarvis, with a career-best three power play goals already this season, he's another player that isn't afraid to go to the hard areas of the ice. His goals have been timely, too. He spoke candidly during training camp about how much the mental side of the game has played a factor in his first two seasons, and after last season was ebb and flow for him, he's on the right foot to start this go-around.