Canes Focused On The Future With Blake, Nadeau

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are days away from beginning their postseason journey, but since the calendar flipped to April, they've showcased that their future is still as bright as could be too.

After inking 2021 second-round pick Scott Morrow to start the month, the team has signed four more players to entry-level contracts, including college standouts Bradly Nadeau and Jackson Blake.

Both had several more years of NCAA eligibility, however, after impressing mightily during their short times at school, all parties involved felt that the time was now to turn pro.

Already practicing and traveling with the big club, the goal for the next few weeks is for the two to get a taste of what it's like to be a pro, and learning more about what's to come.

"You bring these young kids along, they're going to be big parts of this franchise at some point," Rod Brind'Amour said after Thursday's practice. "The sooner they can get up to speed and feel comfortable, it just helps their development."