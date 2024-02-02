Aho Selected By Team MacKinnon In All-Star Player Draft

Canes star to play alongside Crosby, Makar, and more at Saturday's event

2.1.24 Aho Draft 2
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

TORONTO - How does Sebastian Aho look in yellow?

We're about to find out.

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon picked the Carolina Hurricanes forward at the 2024 NHL All-Star Player Draft on Thursday night, kicking off the festivities in Toronto.

Chosen in the fourth round with the 14th overall pick, Aho joins the likes of Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar, and more for Saturday's All-Star Game(s). To view all of the team's rosters, click here.

An early selection, perhaps MacKinnon wanted Carolina's top center because the two were the league's top two scorers from December 1-30, as Aho's 22 points in 15 games were second only to MacKinnon's 27 points in 14 games.

Tonight was the first time since 2015 that the league elected to utilize the draft-style format, after going with more traditional Conference and Divisional representations in recent years.

All-Star events continue on Friday with the Skills competition. Also under a new format, a dozen players will compete in a series of competitions, with the winner taking home one million dollars.

At this time, Aho is not scheduled to be among the field of 12.

Saturday's All-Star Game(s) will begin at 3 p.m. on ABC in the United States. To learn more about where and when you can watch this weekend's events, click here.

