2024 NHL All-Star Skills lineups announced

Connor McDavid will compete in the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater event during the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Scotiabank Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The Edmonton Oilers center, who won the event in 2017, 2018 and 2019, did not compete last year. He will be up against William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders.

The Skills event will have a new look this year with 12 All-Stars competing for a first prize of $1 million.

Each of the 12 All-Stars will take part in four of the first six events: the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting. First place will be worth five points, second place four points, and so on.

The top eight will advance to the seventh event: the Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One.

From there, the top six will advance to the final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. The event will include all the skills and be worth double the points. First place will be worth 10 points, second place eight points, and so on.

Here are the lineups for All-Star Skills as announced by the NHL on Wednesday:

Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders.

Tim Hortons NHL One Timers

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; William Nylander; Toronto Maple Leafs; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Rogers NHL Hardest Shot

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders; William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Honda / Hyundai NHL One-on-One

Top eight point-earners from events 1-6 will participate and choose the goalie they shoot against:

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins; Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche; Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars; Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers; Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers; Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks; Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

\ Goalie with the most saves will earn $100,000 (USD)*

Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course

Top six point-earners from events 1-7 will participate

Points doubled for Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3 in Toronto, will have a completely new look this year as well. The player draft will return as part of a new event: NHL All-Star Thursday.

Celebrities will be paired with captains and co-captains for the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, ESPN2, ESPN+). They will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the NHL All-Star Game.

The NHL Alumni Association will announce its Man of the Year in a tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, their last team to win the Stanley Cup (SN). The Professional Women's Hockey League will also play a 3-on-3 game (SN, ESPN+).

After the Skills competition, the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game will take place Saturday (3 p.m. ET) and will be available on ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS.

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika contributed to this report