All-Star Weekend: How To Watch

All-Star Skills

When: Friday, February 2

Where: ESPN & ESPN+

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Also with a new format this year, the Skills competition no longer includes all selected All-Star players.

12 NHL All-Stars will compete for points in eight events, with the All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million.

At this time, Aho is not amongst the dozen participants, but you never know what could happen.

Those participating: J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Matthew Barzal, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov and David Pastrnak.

The 12 NHL All-Stars in the skills competition each will compete in four of the first six events: the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting. First place will be worth five points, second place four points and so on.

The top eight will advance to the seventh event: the Honda NHL Shootout.

The top six will advance to the final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. The event will include all the skills, and it will be worth double the points. First place will be worth 10 points, second place eight points and so on.