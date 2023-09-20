5 Questions Entering The 2023-24 Season

1) How do things shake out on the blue line?

Last season Jalen Chatfield took a massive step forward in his career, proving he can be an every night NHL defenseman.

Up until the morning skate of Opening Night it was unclear as to who would get the nod as the last man in on the right side between Chatfield, Ethan Bear, and Dylan Coghlan. As we know now, the Ypsilanti, Michigan-born defender emerged and went on to play 78 out of the team's 82 regular season games, only coming out due to an upper-body injury in March.

Come seasons end it felt like a given that Chatfield would be cemented behind Brent Burns and Brett Pesce on the right side of Carolina's blue line for the 2023-24 campaign and they were set. The only true need ahead of free agency would be a partner for Chatfield, which was necessitated after Shayne Gostisbehere elected to test the open market.

On the same day that Gostisbehere became a Detroit Red Wing, it appeared that Carolina had also completed their puzzle. Dmitry Orlov, widely regarded as the best available free agent in this summer's class, was inked to a two-year deal, joining an already superb left side of the blue line that touted Jaccob Slavin and Brady Skjei.

But then the rich got richer.

Essentially since season's end there had been rumors that Tony DeAngelo could be making his way back to Raleigh after a falling out in Philadelphia. However, because DeAngelo had been traded from Carolina to Philadelphia less than a year prior, the rumored trade couldn't be executed until the second week in July.

Then July 9 came and nothing transpired.

A few days later DeAngelo was bought out and shortly thereafter he signed a one-year deal with Carolina, returning to the organization where he'd just set the team's record for the most points by a defenseman in a single season a year prior. Burns had eclipsed that mark in his first season with the team and in an incredibly unique turn of events, the Canes now have both men as a part of their defensive stable.

So, how does it shake out?

If Opening Night were tomorrow, who would sit? Would anybody sit? Is there a possibility that Rod Brind'Amour's group rolls 11 forwards and seven defensemen?

The next 20 days, leading up to this season's Opening Night on October 11 against Ottawa, will be very telling.