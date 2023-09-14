Canes Sign Aston-Reese To Professional Tryout

The Northeastern University product joins Kieffer Bellows, Cory Conacher, Jayden Halbgewachs, Brendan Perlini, Nick Shore, and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu as Carolina's PTOs ahead of the 2023 training camp.

Last season Calvin de Haan and Derek Stepan came to camp on tryouts and earned contracts for their efforts.

Why are the back-to-back Metropolitan Division Champions adding all of these tryouts? The Canes will need at least 40 active players on Friday, September 29, when the team plays two preseason games on the same day in the Sunshine State. The club will battle both the Florida Panthers (6 p.m.) and Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m.), partaking in a preseason doubleheader for the first time in the organization's history.

Carolina's quest for a fourth consecutive division championship begins on home ice versus the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, October 11. Individual game tickets for the season are on sale now.