Canes Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the roster for the team’s 2023-24 training camp, to be held at PNC Arena in Raleigh and Invisalign Arena in Morrisville. The team will begin on-ice workouts on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m.

VIEW TRAINING CAMP ROSTER | VIEW TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster consists of 26 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders. Players will skate in two groups during training camp, Teams C1 and C2, but the breakdown of those groups is yet to be determined.