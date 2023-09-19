News Feed

Takeaways From The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Prospects Finish Showcase Undefeated After Win Over Predators

Mailbag #66: Justin Robidas

Canes Prospects Battle Back On Second Day of Showcase

Canes Open Rookie Showcase With Win Over Panthers

Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule

Canes Sign Aston-Reese To Professional Tryout

Need To Know: Canes at the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Canes Announce 2023-24 Uniform Schedule

Bellows, Halbgewachs Signed To PTOs

Ladd Announces Retirement

Canes Enjoy Annual Day At The Ballpark

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info

Mailbag-Number-65-Antti-Raanta

Martinook-Strengthens-Community-Ties-With-Upcoming-Event

Canes-Announce-Working-Agreement-With-Norfolk-Admirals

Canes-National-Television-Schedule-Announced

canes-to-host-community-preseason-game-on-september-27

Canes Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

On-ice sessions begin Sept. 21 at PNC Arena

9.19.23 Training Camp Roster
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the roster for the team’s 2023-24 training camp, to be held at PNC Arena in Raleigh and Invisalign Arena in Morrisville. The team will begin on-ice workouts on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m.

VIEW TRAINING CAMP ROSTER | VIEW TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster consists of 26 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders. Players will skate in two groups during training camp, Teams C1 and C2, but the breakdown of those groups is yet to be determined.

