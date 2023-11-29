Penguins Fall to Nashville in Overtime on Controversial Sequence

It was a tough finish to a solid performance from the Penguins, now 10-11 on the season after falling to the Predators, who extended their win streak to six games.

“It's unfortunate. I thought our team played hard tonight,” Sullivan said. “I thought we had a lot of good looks. It's unfortunate the way it ended.”

While the Penguins entered the first intermission down 2-0, the score wasn’t indicative of their play, as they actually had a strong opening 20 minutes. The first half flew by with hardly any whistles before Michael McCarron got on the board at the 10:20 mark.

Pittsburgh had a terrific response from there, tilting the ice and outshooting Nashville 5-1 before the Predators got the game’s first power play. The penalty kill did a great job, but shortly after, McCarron got his second of the night.

“This team's played really well. This is a good hockey team. We come out of the first period down, I thought our team played well, and that's what we told them,” Sullivan said. “We just got to stay with it, we got to dig in and try to work to get the next goal and claw back into the game.”

That’s exactly what the Penguins did, with Evgeni Malkin getting his 10th goal of the season with a quick release on a beautiful feed from Reilly Smith to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Pittsburgh entered the third period with 1:22 remaining on another penalty kill, and shortly after the Penguins went back to even strength, Bryan Rust netted his 10th of the year just 2:26 into the final frame to even the score.

The winger didn’t miss a beat in his return in Music City, as Rust had missed the last three games with a lower-body injury. He said the first couple of shifts might have been shaky, but he felt good after that, and his line with Crosby and Jake Guentzel was creating chances.