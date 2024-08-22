Penguins Acquire Forward Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets in Exchange for Brayden Yager

Trade_Yager_McGroarty_WEB-Only
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Brayden Yager, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

“We had a difficult decision to make with this trade because we hold Brayden Yager in such a high regard as a person and prospect. After much consideration, we decided that the opportunity to add Rutger McGroarty was ultimately in the best interest of the Penguins," said Dubas. "Rutger possesses the combination of ability, leadership and competitiveness that the Penguins need to achieve our goals in the short and long run. We look forward to welcoming Rutger and his family to the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins.”

McGroarty, 20, has played two seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan from 2022-24, tallying 34 goals, 57 assists and 91 points in 75 games. Last season, the forward ranked second on his team with 36 assists and 52 points, and his assist and point totals were the seventh and ninth highest across the entire NCAA, respectively.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound McGroarty played with the United States National Team Development Program prior to his collegiate career from 2020-22. The forward split his first season in the program between the Under-17 and Under-18 squads in 2020-21, then led the Under-18 Team in goals (35) as captain in ’21-22.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native recently captained Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship, tallying five goals and nine points in seven games. McGroarty skated in his first international tournament with Team USA at the 2021 World Under-18 Championship and went on to win a silver medal as captain at the ’22 World Under-18 Championship and a bronze medal at the ‘23 World Junior Championship.

McGroarty was originally drafted 14th overall by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2022 NHL Draft.

News Feed

World Championships, Beach Days and Wedding Bells

Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL EDGE stats for Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Hirings and Promotions

Penguins and First National Bank Announce Second Annual ‘FNB Small Business Development Camp’ Program for Local Pittsburgh Businesses

From Prove-It to Prove 'Em Wrong

Penguins Acquire Forward Cody Glass and Two Draft Picks from the Nashville Predators in Exchange for Jordan Frasca

Penguins Acquire Two Draft Picks From the St. Louis Blues

Puustinen Propelled by Love for the Game

Lizotte Looking to Drag Penguins Into the Fight

From Fan to Forward: Beauvillier Joins Penguins

Penguins Foundation Vault Sale Opens on August 7

Penguins to Participate in 2024 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

Penguins Sign Goaltender Sergei Murashov to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

(Beach) Essentials: Jack St. Ivany

Penguins 2024-25 Single Game Tickets on Sale Tuesday at 10:00 AM

Hockey Runs in the Family for St. Louis Brothers

Penguins Sign Brayden Yager to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Carter's Retirement Playbook: Family, Fun, and Lawn Care

From Metro Battles to Pittsburgh's Ranks

Penguins Announce Additions and Promotions to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Hockey Operations Staff

Penguins’ Partnership with Morgan & Morgan Named to the ‘Top Sports Marketing Campaigns of 2024’ List by Ad Age

Penguins Sign Harrison Brunicke to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Joining Penguins a "Full-Circle Moment" for Matt Grzelcyk

South African Roots, NHL Dreams: Brunicke's Unique Story

Krissy Wendell-Pohl Grateful for Hall of Fame Journey

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Coca-Cola as the Official In-Arena Beverage Provider of PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Sign Forward Tanner Howe to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Wrapping Up 2024 Penguins Development Camp

Pietila Brothers Chasing Dreams Together with Penguins

Penguins Name Wes Clark Vice President of Player Personnel

Healthy and Hungry: Pickering Preparing for First Pro Season

Hockey Sense is Ville Koivunen's Biggest Strength

Crosby celebrates with Canadian men’s soccer team after Copa America victory

Penguins Re-Sign Corey Andonovski to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Sign Defenseman Sebastian Aho to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

Penguins Start Executing on Strategy for Future Success

Penguins Sign Blake Lizotte to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Emil Bemstrom to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defensemen Nathan Clurman to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Bokondji Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Jimmy Huntington on a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Anthony Beauvillier to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Mac Hollowell to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Acquire Bennett MacArthur from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Lukas Svejkovsky

Penguins Bolster Pipeline with Pair of Second-Round Picks