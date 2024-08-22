Penguins Acquire Forward Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets in Exchange for Brayden Yager

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Brayden Yager, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

“We had a difficult decision to make with this trade because we hold Brayden Yager in such a high regard as a person and prospect. After much consideration, we decided that the opportunity to add Rutger McGroarty was ultimately in the best interest of the Penguins," said Dubas. "Rutger possesses the combination of ability, leadership and competitiveness that the Penguins need to achieve our goals in the short and long run. We look forward to welcoming Rutger and his family to the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins.”

McGroarty, 20, has played two seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan from 2022-24, tallying 34 goals, 57 assists and 91 points in 75 games. Last season, the forward ranked second on his team with 36 assists and 52 points, and his assist and point totals were the seventh and ninth highest across the entire NCAA, respectively.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound McGroarty played with the United States National Team Development Program prior to his collegiate career from 2020-22. The forward split his first season in the program between the Under-17 and Under-18 squads in 2020-21, then led the Under-18 Team in goals (35) as captain in ’21-22.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native recently captained Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship, tallying five goals and nine points in seven games. McGroarty skated in his first international tournament with Team USA at the 2021 World Under-18 Championship and went on to win a silver medal as captain at the ’22 World Under-18 Championship and a bronze medal at the ‘23 World Junior Championship.

McGroarty was originally drafted 14th overall by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2022 NHL Draft.