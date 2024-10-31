Game Preview: 10.31.24 vs. Anaheim Ducks

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins and Ducks face off tonight for a spooky Halloween showdown at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 6:00 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (3-7-1) ANA (4-4-1)

Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with wins in seven of its last nine games against Anaheim (7-2-0). Going back further, the Penguins are 14-6-0 in their last 20 games against them dating back to Nov. 18, 2013.

The Penguins have wins in three of their last four home games against the Ducks (3-1-0).

Trick or Treat!

pit-halloween-16-9

Fans are encouraged to sport their best Halloween costumes, with the chance to go home with treats from Milkshake Factory! One winner will be selected each period.

Please note: Halloween costumes must be family-friendly, and masks must be removed when entering the building. No sharp objects or weapons (including fake or toy weapons) will be allowed.

In addition, two concession stands will feature holiday-inspired treats! Stop by Steel City Smash behind Section 108 for the Graveyard Loaded Waffle Fries with Pumpkin Ale Beer Cheese or NachoChick near Section 105 for the Hellfire Halloween Nachos.

Game Notes

Sidney Crosby has multiple points in five of his last 16 games against the Ducks and 21 points overall during that stretch (7G-14A). Here at home, he’s notched 15 points (6G-9A) in 11 career games versus Anaheim, recording points in all but two of the contests.

Michael Bunting has five points (2G-3A) in eight career games against the Ducks. He has an active three-game point streak against them (1G-2A).

Crosby’s next game-winning goal will move him into a six-way tie for 16th place on the NHL’s all-time game-winning goals list. The five players with 92 game-winners are Johnny Bucyk, Mark Messier, Mike Modano, Jeremy Roenick, and Jeff Carter.

Valtteri Puustinen has scored on each of his last two shots on net dating back to Apr. 17, 2024.

The Penguins own an overall record of 389-90-47 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Erik Karlsson has picked up 25 points (9G-16A) in 32 career games versus Anaheim. Karlsson’s nine goals against the Ducks is the second most among all active defensemen behind Brent Burns (15), and the Ducks are the only team that he has recorded a hat trick against (Nov. 1, 2022: 3G-1A). Karlsson enters tonight’s game with an active six-game point streak versus the Ducks, which is tied for the second-longest point streak against them among active defensemen.

Sidney Crosby was all over the scoresheet on Tuesday night against Minnesota, assisting on all three Pittsburgh goals. It marked Crosby’s 64th career three-assist game, moving him into a three-way tie for the sixth-most threeassist games in NHL history. It was also Crosby’s 473rd multi-point outing, which is now tied for the eighth-most in NHL history. His three-assist night on Tuesday boosts his career assist total to 1,013. He is now just three assists shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Joe Sakic for the 13th most assists in NHL history. He’s also looking to tie Sakic for the sixth-most assists by a player with a single franchise in league history.

Evgeni Malkin has been one of the hottest Penguins out of the gate, accumulating a team-high 14 points (3G-11A) in 11 games. Malkin has recorded multi-point efforts in five games this season, and only three players have more multipoint games than Malkin (Kaprizov [MIN] 7; Stone [VGK] 6; MacKinnon [COL] 6). Of Malkin’s 14 points, 10 of them have come at even strength, which is tied for seventh in the NHL.

Crosby enters tonight’s game two even-strength goals shy of tying Luc Robitaille for the 13th-most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have combined on 304 goals in their careers after Rickard Rakell’s first-period goal on Tuesday. They are now tied with Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty for the third-most goals combined on by a forward-defenseman duo in NHL history.

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game with multiple points in five of his last seven games versus Anaheim (5G-8A). In 23 career games against the Ducks, Malkin has recorded 29 points (11G-18A), and his 1.26 pointsper-game average against them is third among active players and fourth in NHL history (min. 20 GP).

