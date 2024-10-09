Game Preview: 10.09.24 vs. New York Rangers

100924_vsNYR_v2__16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins open up the 2024.25 season with a visit from the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 6:00 PM. The puck drops at 7:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on TNT and Max. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (0-0-0) NYR (0-0-0)

Tonight is the 300th regular season meeting between the Rangers and Penguins. All-time in season openers, the Rangers are 41-42-13-1, including wins in three of their last five. This is the third time that New York will open a regular season against the Penguins (2009.10 at Mellon Arena, 1987.88 at Madison Square Garden). Pittsburgh is 1-0-1 (W-L-T) all-time in season-opening games versus New York.

Related Links

Meet the Penguins

penguins-national-aviary-16-9

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

Game Notes

Anthony Beauvillier, Cody Glass, Kevin Hayes and Rutger McGroarty, Matt Grzelcyk, and Joel Blomqvist are looking to make their Penguins debuts tonight. Blomqvist and McGroarty are looking to make their NHL debuts.

Pittsburgh is 30-16-10 all-time in home openers (first home game of the season), including a 7-3-1 mark in its last 10 games.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan (2015-Present) begins his 10th season behind the bench in Pittsburgh. The only NHL coach that has a longer tenure with their team is Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper, whose first season with the Lightning came in 2012-13.

In 30 regular-season games against them, forward Anthony Beauvillier has more goals (13), assists (12), and points (25) against the Rangers than any other team in his career.

The Penguins own an overall record of 387-89-47 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Throughout Pittsburgh sports history, only Crosby and the Pirates’ Willie Stargell have spent two decades with a team in this city. When the puck drops tonight, Crosby will become just the 11th player in NHL history to spend their entire career with one team spanning a minimum of 20 seasons joining Alex Delvecchio (24), Stan Mikita (22), Steve Yzerman (22), Dit Clapper (20), Jean Beliveau (20), Patrik Elias (20), Henri Richard (20), Ken Daneyko (20) and Nicklas Lidstrom (20). Alex Ovechkin, who is also entering his 20th season with Washington, will be the 12th player in NHL history to accomplish this feat Saturday night when the Capitals take on New Jersey.

Crosby enters the season ranked seventh among all active skaters in regular-season games played (1,272), but is first in points (1,596) and assists (1,004) and second in goals (592). His 1,596 points are 10th most in NHL history. The 2024-25 season marks the 18th season that Crosby has been captain of the Penguins, making him the longest-tenured active captain in the NHL and the second-longest in NHL history.

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game just two goals away from becoming the 48th player in NHL history to score 500 career goals. When he reaches that milestone, Malkin will join teammate Sidney Crosby (592), as well as Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (853) and Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos (555) as the only active players with 500-plus goals. Malkin, who has the third-most goals in Penguins history with 498 in 1,145 games, will be the 20th player in NHL history to score 500 goals with one team.

Pittsburgh (Mario Lemieux & Crosby) is set to become the second team in NHL history with three 500-goal scorers, joining the Montreal Canadiens (Guy Lafleur, Jean Beliveau & Maurice Richard).

Malkin is looking to join Ovechkin as the only Russian-born players in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau.

In addition to being two goals shy of 500, Evgeni Malkin also is two assists away from 800, and four points away from 1,300.

When Malkin notches his next two assists, he will become the 34th player in NHL history to reach the 800-assist plateau. He’s looking to join Sidney Crosby (1,004) and Patrick Kane (813) as the only active players with 800 assists. He will also become the first Russian-born player in NHL history to reach this milestone.

Malkin is four points away from becoming the 37th player in NHL history to reach 1,300 points, and would tie Hall-of-Famer Jarome Iginla for the 36th most points league history. Only Alex Ovechkin (1,550) has more points than Malkin among Russian-born players.

Kris Letang enters his 19th season tonight, all of which have come with the Penguins. When the puck drops, Letang will become one of just three defensemen in NHL history to play their entire career with one team spanning at least 19 seasons. The Pittsburgh blueliner has accumulated 742 points (166G-576A) in 1,087 games. With his next point, he will tie Mathieu Schneider for 24th place on the NHL’s all-time points list among defensemen.

Erik Karlsson enters his second campaign with Pittsburgh after coming off of a 56 point (11G-45A) campaign in 2023.24. Karlsson’s 56 points last season were the fourth-most points among defensemen in their first season with the Penguins.

Rutger McGroarty and Joel Blomqvist both find themselves on Pittsburgh’s opening night roster and are looking to make their NHL debuts.

McGroarty, who was drafted by the Jets in the first round (14th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, has spent the past two seasons with the University of Michigan (NCAA). This past season, the forward ranked second on Michigan with a NCAA career-high 52 points (16G-36A) in 36 games, and his plus-17 led (tied) the club. McGroarty represented Team USA as the captain at the 2024 World Junior Championship, tallying nine points (5G-4A) in seven games.

If McGroarty is in the lineup tonight, he will be the ninth-youngest player in the Sidney Crosby era (since 2005.06) to make their NHL debut with Pittsburgh.

The 22-year-old Blomqvist recently completed his first full season in North America with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The 2024 AHL All-Star went 25-12-6 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. For his efforts, he was also named to the 2024 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game two even-strength goals shy of tying Luc Robitaille for the 13th-most even- strength goals in NHL history.

Crosby has historically been successful against the New York Rangers. In 85 career games versus the Rangers, Crosby has registered 40 goals, 68 assists and 108 points. Crosby’s points-per-game average (1.27) against the Rangers is 10th in NHL history (min. 25 GP), and no active player has more points versus New York than him.

Crosby is currently the only active player in the NHL with 100-plus points against at least three franchises (New York Islanders, 134; Philadelphia, 129; NY Rangers, 108).

Giveaway Item

magnetic-schedule-16-9

All fans in attendance will receive a magnetic schedule giveaway courtesy of UPMC.

Recent News

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

News Feed

A New Chapter Begins at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Hope New Ideas and Mindset Help Power Play

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Third-Consecutive Season in 2024-25

Analyzing Pittsburgh's Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Look to Rewrite the Story: Dubas Lays Out Vision

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2024-25 Season

Jesse Puljujarvi "One of the Best Surprises" of Camp

Erik Karlsson Should Be Ready to Go for Season Opener

Sully Says: Preseason Finale

Eat, Shop, Tour: Penguins Elevate the Fan Experience

Sully Says: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1 (Preseason Game 6)

Game Preview: 10.04.24 vs. Columbus

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.04.24

Game Preview: 10.03.24 at Columbus

Harrison Brunicke Leaving "Terrific" Impression

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.03.24

Penguins' Goalie Depth Tested Early with Nedeljkovic Injury

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason Game 4)

Nedeljkovic Leaves Game; Blomqvist Stars in Relief

Game Preview: 10.01.24 vs. Detroit

Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup – 10.01.24

Game Preview: 09.30.24 at Detroit

Crosby, Malkin Put on a Show for Hockeyville

Game Preview: 09.29.24 at Ottawa (Hockeyville)

Statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins

Game Preview: 09.28.24 at Detroit

Penguins Preseason Lineups versus Red Wings (09.28.24) and Senators (Kraft Hockeyville - 09.29.24)

Getting to Know: Matt Grzelcyk

Three's Company

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

"Committed" Rakell Ready to Return to Form

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason Game 2)

Game Preview: 09.24.24 vs. Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.24.24

Burgh Proud

PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Three Categories at 2024 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards

Preseason Opener a Good Test for Penguins

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 64 Players

Game Preview: 09.21.24 at Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.21.24

Cody Glass Ready to be the Player He’s Always Wanted To Be

Penguins to Hold Inaugural Pucks and Paws Night on October 1

Malkin Eyes Playoffs, Mentorship, and Milestones

Penguins Looking For Competitive Spirit, Execution, Hockey IQ

“He’s Pittsburgh Penguins Forever”

One in (87) Million

Penguins Invite 69 Players to Training Camp

From Signing Contracts to Signing Sticks: Crosby Delivers Tickets

The Captain is Committed

Penguins Re-Sign Sidney Crosby to a Two-Year Contract Extension