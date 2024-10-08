Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Third-Consecutive Season in 2024-25

Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin will continue his “I’m Score for Kids” initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for a third-consecutive season during the 2024-25 campaign, it was announced today.

Launched prior to the 2022-23 season, Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season points to the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. In recognition of Malkin’s ‘I’m Score for Kids’ initiative, local McDonald’s owner/operators have pledged to match Malkin’s donation again this season.

“I am excited to continue the ‘I’m Score for Kids’ program again this season,” said Malkin. “ I decided to start this program because I know how important the Ronald McDonald Houses are to the kids and families that have to spend a lot of time at the hospital. It makes me happy to see how successful it has become. I am grateful to the local franchises for matching my donation each year and I hope this year is the best one yet.”

Malkin, who ranked second on the Penguins with 67 points in 2023-24, donated $47,570 last season, which local McDonald’s restaurants then matched bringing the total donation to $95,140. Over the course of Malkin’s “I’m Score for Kids” initiative, $231,000 has been donated to the RMHC.

“Being a part of this special initiative for a third season is incredibly exciting for the Charity,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown. “Knowing that Malkin is really the driving force behind this takes it to a whole different level. Having this kind of support ensures the Ronald McDonald House can provide the services families need when their child is facing a medical crisis far from home.”

RMHC gives families who travel to get medical care for their children a place to call home. When families stay at RMHC, they are steps away from their sick child, and enjoy warm meals, daily essentials and a safe environment. In 2023, nearly 900 families were served at the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown with a total of over 23,700 nights of stay. Families from 34 states as well as six countries, were welcomed for stays as short as a few days and as long as several months. Additionally, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile saw 1,000 patients and provided services such as physicals and vaccinations at nearly 200 clinics across southwestern Pennsylvania.