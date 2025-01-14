Game Preview: 01.14.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

PIT SEA Preview
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins conclude their five-game homestand as they take on the Seattle Kraken. Puck drop is set for 7 PM, and doors open at 6 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (18-19-8), SEA (18-23-3)

Pittsburgh is 1-1-1 all-time against Seattle here at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh has three-straight wins and are 5-1-0 in their last six games against Western Conference opponents.

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

The Penguins are 11-7-4 dating back to Nov. 27 and in this span, only the Columbus Blue Jackets have scored more goals than the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby, who’s picked up points in six of his last eight contests (2G-5A), enters tonight’s game two points shy of the 50-point plateau. Crosby has 17 seasons with 50 or more points in his career and is looking to become just the 11th player in NHL history with 18 or more such seasons.

He is just one goal shy of surpassing Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for the sixth-most goals with one franchise in NHL history.

He’s also one assist shy of surpassing Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne for the 11th-most assists in NHL history, and one even-strength goal shy of surpassing Teemu Selanne for the 12th most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Rickard Rakell has been on fire, notching another two points on Sunday (1G-1A) which included his team-leading 22nd goal. This season, only William Nylander (24) has more goals in the NHL among Swedish-born players, and he is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals overall.

Of Rakell’s 22 goals, 18 of them have come at even strength, which is tied for fourth in the league.

Dating back to Nov. 27, no NHL player has more goals than Rakell, who’s notched 26 points (15G-11A) in 22 games in that span.

Kevin Hayes found the back of the net again on Sunday night, giving him three goals in six games since re-entering the lineup. Since he re-joined the lineup on Jan. 3, only Rickard Rakell has more goals on the Penguins than Hayes.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game with 12 points (2G-10A) over his last 13 games. Going back further, Karlsson has recorded 19 points (2G-17A) over his last 22 games and in that span, only three NHL blueliners have recorded more points.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have combined on 305 goals in their careers. They are one goal shy of tying Boston’s Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr for the second-most goals combined on by a forward-defenseman duo in NHL history.

QUICK HITS

1) The Penguins have scored a power-play goal in three of their last four (3-for-11, 27.3%), and eight of their last 10 games (12-for-33, 36.4%) dating back to Dec. 23.

2) Forward Michael Bunting has six points (1G-5A) in six career games against the Kraken.

3) Matt Grzelcyk is one assist shy of tying his career high of assists (22) set in 75 games with Boston in 22-23.

4) Blake Lizotte has six career points (1G-5A) in 10 games against Seattle, which includes points in four of his last five games against them (1G-3A).

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 398-90-48 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

News Feed

Penguins Players To Serve As Celebrity Game Hosts at Charity Gala on Feb. 5

Breaking the Ice on Mental Health: Sam Poulin Opens Up

Penguins Fall Short Despite Strong Effort Against Lightning

Game Preview: 01.12.25 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Penguins "Just Didn't Have It In Any Capacity" Versus Ottawa

Game Preview: 01.11.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Penguins Rise to the Challenge Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 01.09.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Penguins Get One of Two Points for Third Straight Game

Game Preview: 01.07.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

From "Little Rust" to Big Achievements in Pittsburgh

Penguins Get Another Point, This One in Carolina

Game Preview: 01.05.25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Compete Hard to Earn a Point against Florida

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres

Game Preview: 01.03.25 at Florida Panthers

This, Too, Shall Pass

Compher breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings defeat Penguins

Game Preview: 12.31.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Game Preview: 12.29.24 vs. New York Islanders

Islanders Outplay Penguins in Home-and-Home Opener

Game Preview: 12.28.24 at New York Islanders

Penguins' Spirits Bright after Holiday Break

Playing for Canada a 'Dream Come True' for Tanner Howe

Penguins Head into the Holiday Break on a High Note

Game Preview: 12.23.24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Smiles All Around: P.O Joseph Returns to Penguins

Penguins Can't Find a Goal in New Jersey

Game Preview: 12.21.24 at New Jersey Devils

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Crosby Returns to the Goal Column in Win Over Nashville

Game Preview: 12.19.24 at Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Defenseman P.O Joseph from St. Louis

Getting to Know: Phil Tomasino

Penguins Prospects Tanner Howe, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2025 World Junior Championship

Don't Stop Believin'

Game Preview: 12.17.24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tis the Season: Penguins Share Gift Ideas and Traditions

Marcus Pettersson Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Penguins Get Three of Four Points on Quick Canadian Trip

Game Preview: 12.14.24 at Ottawa Senators

A Dog on a Bone on the Puck

Bryan Rust Scores Hat Trick In 9-2 Win Over Montreal

Game Preview: 12.12.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Avs Make the Penguins Pay

Game Preview: 12.10.24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

What a Difference a Day Makes

Game Preview: 12.07.24 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs