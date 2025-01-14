Game Preview: 01.14.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

The Penguins are 11-7-4 dating back to Nov. 27 and in this span, only the Columbus Blue Jackets have scored more goals than the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby, who’s picked up points in six of his last eight contests (2G-5A), enters tonight’s game two points shy of the 50-point plateau. Crosby has 17 seasons with 50 or more points in his career and is looking to become just the 11th player in NHL history with 18 or more such seasons.

He is just one goal shy of surpassing Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for the sixth-most goals with one franchise in NHL history.

He’s also one assist shy of surpassing Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne for the 11th-most assists in NHL history, and one even-strength goal shy of surpassing Teemu Selanne for the 12th most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Rickard Rakell has been on fire, notching another two points on Sunday (1G-1A) which included his team-leading 22nd goal. This season, only William Nylander (24) has more goals in the NHL among Swedish-born players, and he is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals overall.

Of Rakell’s 22 goals, 18 of them have come at even strength, which is tied for fourth in the league.

Dating back to Nov. 27, no NHL player has more goals than Rakell, who’s notched 26 points (15G-11A) in 22 games in that span.

Kevin Hayes found the back of the net again on Sunday night, giving him three goals in six games since re-entering the lineup. Since he re-joined the lineup on Jan. 3, only Rickard Rakell has more goals on the Penguins than Hayes.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game with 12 points (2G-10A) over his last 13 games. Going back further, Karlsson has recorded 19 points (2G-17A) over his last 22 games and in that span, only three NHL blueliners have recorded more points.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have combined on 305 goals in their careers. They are one goal shy of tying Boston’s Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr for the second-most goals combined on by a forward-defenseman duo in NHL history.

QUICK HITS

1) The Penguins have scored a power-play goal in three of their last four (3-for-11, 27.3%), and eight of their last 10 games (12-for-33, 36.4%) dating back to Dec. 23.

2) Forward Michael Bunting has six points (1G-5A) in six career games against the Kraken.

3) Matt Grzelcyk is one assist shy of tying his career high of assists (22) set in 75 games with Boston in 22-23.

4) Blake Lizotte has six career points (1G-5A) in 10 games against Seattle, which includes points in four of his last five games against them (1G-3A).

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 398-90-48 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.