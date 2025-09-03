Black and Gold Premier FAQ - Non Penguins Events

A limited number of suites and loge are available for select non-Penguins events. Please contact your Penguins representative to discuss availability or to learn more about PPG Paints Arena’s Marquee Membership Club.

Individual tickets to non-Penguins events at PPG Paints Arena can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Box Office located at PPG Paints Arena's Highmark Gate on event days. Please note, PPG Paints Arena is a cashless venue; a credit or debit card is required.