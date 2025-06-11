Bobrovsky's 'sense of calm' soothing to Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Vitek Vanecek doesn’t want to bother Sergei Bobrovsky.

He figures this summer will be soon enough.

Vanecek arrived in South Florida on March 5, two days ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline and four days after the Florida Panthers sent their previous backup goalie, Spencer Knight, to the Chicago Blackhawks in the deal that brought them defenseman Seth Jones.

Over those three months, Vanecek has watched Panthers No. 1 goalie Sergei Bobrovsky closely, has studied what makes him tick, the ways in which he takes his role seriously -- so seriously -- and the way that impacts the rest of the team around him.

But perhaps what has impressed Vanecek most is the silence.

“On the ice, you can see how quiet in the net he is. He’s not panicking,” Vanecek said. “That’s the thing, I would love to work on it. I know I can play hockey, it’s just the head -- be more quiet on the ice, not panicking, not reaching, he’s not doing that. He knows he’s going to get there on time if there’s a rebound. So that’s impacting for me to see it and learn that, for sure.”

When he watches Bobrovsky, which he has gotten to do throughout a Stanley Cup Playoffs in which Bobrovsky has started every game and played every single minute, if he did not know the score already, he would not be able to determine it solely from Bobrovsky's demeanor.

“It doesn’t matter,” Vanecek said. “Doesn’t matter. That’s what I like. His head is quiet, doesn’t matter if you win or lose, you’re going to move on and you know next game, you’re going to be better. That’s how he is. That’s awesome.”