‘Better than I could have imagined’: Fans take in historic Winter Classic in Miami

MIAMI – An experience to remember.

The first-ever outdoor game in the state of Florida and the 17th NHL Winter Classic, the scenic showdown between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers at loanDepot park on Friday provided an unforgettable experience for all fans alike from sunup to sundown.

Although the Rangers took the game 5-1, the excitement could be felt in the air long before the Panthers rolled up to their ballpark in Ferraris and kicked off an unforgettable evening.

“It’s buzzing, there’s so many hockey fans down here,” said Jose, a dedicated Panthers fan from Brickell. “I think the Panthers and NHL are doing a good job of growing the game in the south, which is nice to see.”

In addition to excitement, there was also a welcome chill in the air.

With the weather cooperating, the thermometer read 63 degrees Fahrenheit at faceoff.

“People are saying it’s not cold enough in Florida, but I’m not sweating,” said Justin, a lifelong Florida fan.