‘Better than I could have imagined’: Fans take in historic Winter Classic in Miami

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

MIAMI – An experience to remember.

The first-ever outdoor game in the state of Florida and the 17th NHL Winter Classic, the scenic showdown between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers at loanDepot park on Friday provided an unforgettable experience for all fans alike from sunup to sundown.

Although the Rangers took the game 5-1, the excitement could be felt in the air long before the Panthers rolled up to their ballpark in Ferraris and kicked off an unforgettable evening.

“It’s buzzing, there’s so many hockey fans down here,” said Jose, a dedicated Panthers fan from Brickell. “I think the Panthers and NHL are doing a good job of growing the game in the south, which is nice to see.”

In addition to excitement, there was also a welcome chill in the air.

With the weather cooperating, the thermometer read 63 degrees Fahrenheit at faceoff.

“People are saying it’s not cold enough in Florida, but I’m not sweating,” said Justin, a lifelong Florida fan.

For some fans, this year’s Winter Classic was a full-circle moment.

“For the Panthers to be getting the national recognition they deserve after being in the Stanley Cup final for three years, and facing the New York Rangers, who I was present for when they won the Stanley Cup in '94, and now to be here 31 years later, celebrating the Panthers' success against those Rangers, it only makes it sweeter,” said Neal, a fan of the Panthers for the last 18 years.

Igniting a local market and moving into the center of the hockey world for the last four seasons, the Panthers have enjoyed hosting an All-Star Game (2023), making trips to three Stanley Cup Finals (2023-25), and capturing back-to-back Stanley Cups (2024-25).

“Winning is the best ever,” said Justin. “It’s been amazing. It’s been incredible.”

Now, the team can include the Winter Classic to their resume.

“It’s awesome,” said Danielle, who is one of the biggest Cats fans. “I think that a lot of our fans never thought that we would get one because it doesn’t really get that cold, but having it here and being able to celebrate our success has been a really amazing feeling.”

Prior to the game, fans could attend 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame Outdoor Fan Festival, which included a concert from Role Model, a TNT pregame show, activations, photos, games and more.

Fans also were able to meet a close friend of the Panthers -- the Stanley Cup.

“It’s impressive,” said Matt, a loyal Panthers fan since he was in middle school. “Credit to the team and league for putting together a great event.”

Inside the stadium, fans got a mix of beach meets ice, with displays around the rink that included a lifeguard stand, palm trees, umbrellas, beach chairs, flamingos, a ball hockey court, and a frozen pond.

“It’s Miami,” said Neal with a smile.

Getting one last surprise, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk joined Role Model during the intermission concert with the Stanley Cup as ‘Sally’ during the musician’s hit song “Sally When the Wine Runs Out.”

Throw in some fake snow falling from sky, and fans truly got to live a fairy tale.

“It’s been better than I could have imagined,” said Matt of his Winter Classic experience.

