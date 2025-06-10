EDGE stats: Bennett’s case for Conn Smythe Trophy with Panthers

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett’s case for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Sam Bennett has been the best goal scorer of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and, after the Florida Panthers' dominant performance in Game 3, is suddenly the leading Conn Smythe Trophy contender as most valuable player of the postseason.

Bennett, who will turn 29 years old on June 20 and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, leads the NHL with a Panthers-record 14 goals in 20 playoff games, including four in the first three games against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, to help them take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 championship series rematch.

Bennett has set an NHL record for road goals (12) in a single postseason (surpassing Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele’s 11 from 2018), is riding a four-game goal streak (Florida playoff record) and leads the League in even-strength goals (10) this postseason. Bennett and teammate Brad Marchand (also has four goals in first three Cup Final games), became the second set of teammates in NHL history to each have three-game goal streaks to begin a Cup Final (other: Steve Payne, Dino Ciccarelli for Minnesota North Stars in 1981).