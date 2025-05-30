2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Dates, times, broadcast info for NHL championship series

SCP Bracket for 2024-25
NHL.com
The 2025 Stanley Cup Final will begin Wednesday, June 4, when the Edmonton Oilers host the defending champion Florida Panthers in Game 1 (8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max).

The Panthers defeated the Oilers in seven games in the 2024 Cup Final. It is the first Cup Final rematch in consecutive years since 2008 and 2009; the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games in 2008, and Pittsburgh defeated Detroit in seven games in 2009.

Florida was 47-31-4 (98 points) in the regular season, finishing third in the Atlantic Division. It defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes in the playoffs to win the Eastern Conference.

Edmonton was 48-29-5 (101 points), finishing third in the Pacific Division. It defeated the Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars to win the Western Conference.

The full schedule for the best-of-7 Final, with broadcast information, is below:

Florida Panthers (3A) vs. Edmonton Oilers (3P)

Game 1: Panthers at Oilers, Wednesday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 2: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 3: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4: Oilers at Panthers, Thursday, June 12, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5: Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max *
Game 6: Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS *
Game 7: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 20, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max *

* If necessary

