RECAP: Panthers 2, Avalanche 1

recap fla vs col 16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Reached the halfway point on a high note.

Giving the Colorado Avalanche just their third regulation loss of the season, the Florida Panthers defeated the NHL’s leading team 2-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday night.

“It was a pretty sound all-around game,” Sam Bennett said after the win. “We battled hard all night, and we shut it down when we needed to. It was a good effort all around.”

Breaking the ice in the first period, Bennett battled against Colorado defensemen out front before jamming the puck by Scott Wedgewood at 6:27.

With the goal, Bennett extended his point streak to nine games, the longest of his career.

In that span, No. 9 has registered 10 points (4G, 6A).

Sam Bennett does it all himself to put the Panthers up 1-0 in the first period.

“I feel pretty good about my game,” Bennett said of his point streak. “I think our line has been generating quite a bit.”

Answering back for the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen redirected a slapshot from Josh Mason to make it 1-1 at 11:51.

Bringing a 1-1 score into the second period, the Panthers penalty kill was put to the test in the second frame against the dynamic offense of the Avalanche.

Not allowing any damage to keep the game even, the Panthers prevented all three shorthanded opportunities during the period and would go a perfect four-for-four in the game.

Something you never want to see, during the period Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was helped off the ice and did not return.

Missing nearly three seasons with a knee injury, Landeskog has recorded 22 points (7G, 15A) in his return this season.

“If you love the game, you follow what he's had to go through to get back,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Landeskog. “You’re also very aware of how important he is to that team, and they’re a contending team every year without their captain. You’re just hopeful that it's short-term.”

Retaking the lead for the Panthers, Aaron Ekblad found the far-side top corner and made it 2-1 with 1:48 remaining in the period.

Aaron Ekblad puts the Panthers up 2-1 with an "Ek-Blast" from the right circle.

Per NHL Stats, Ekblad has factored on 127 career go-ahead goals in his career (47G, 80A) – the third most in franchise history behind Aleksander Barkov (262) and Jonathan Huberdeau (200).

“Great screen from Reino (Sam Reinhart),” Ekblad said of the goal. “There was a lot of net open I think because of the screen.”

A tight third period, the two teams combined for just 11 shots (6-5 FLA).

Making a huge save on Nathan MacKinnon and preventing a last chance effort from the Avalanche, Daniil Tarasov closed the door to give the Panthers a 2-1 win.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, 10 of Tarasov’s 27 saves were high-danger stops.

“It's not just only me,” said Tarasov. “The guys obviously played incredible in front of me, and it's a team win tonight.”

THEY SAID IT

“That was a big game for us.” – Paul Maurice

“Balinskis stepped up into a bigger role tonight, played a lot more minutes, and he handled it extremely well.” – Aaron Ekblad

CATS STATS

- Per NHL Stats, the Panthers have won 189 wins in one-goal games since 2015-16, the fifth most in the NHL during that span

- Aaron Ekblad logged a team-high 26:57 TOI

- Donovan Sebrango had three hits

- Sam Bennett blocked two shots

- Anton Lundell won 61.9% of his faceoffs

WHAT’S NEXT?

Heading north.

Starting a four-game road trip, all against divisional opponents, the Panthers will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For Cats on Tap, click HERE.

