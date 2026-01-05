RECAP: Panthers 2, Avalanche 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Reached the halfway point on a high note.

Giving the Colorado Avalanche just their third regulation loss of the season, the Florida Panthers defeated the NHL’s leading team 2-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday night.

“It was a pretty sound all-around game,” Sam Bennett said after the win. “We battled hard all night, and we shut it down when we needed to. It was a good effort all around.”

Breaking the ice in the first period, Bennett battled against Colorado defensemen out front before jamming the puck by Scott Wedgewood at 6:27.

With the goal, Bennett extended his point streak to nine games, the longest of his career.

In that span, No. 9 has registered 10 points (4G, 6A).