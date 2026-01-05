RECAP: Panthers 2, Avalanche 1

Per NHL Stats, Ekblad has factored on 127 career go-ahead goals in his career (47G, 80A) – the third most in franchise history behind Aleksander Barkov (262) and Jonathan Huberdeau (200).
“Great screen from Reino (Sam Reinhart),” Ekblad said of the goal. “There was a lot of net open I think because of the screen.”
A tight third period, the two teams combined for just 11 shots (6-5 FLA).
Making a huge save on Nathan MacKinnon and preventing a last chance effort from the Avalanche, Daniil Tarasov closed the door to give the Panthers a 2-1 win.
Per NaturalStatTrick.com, 10 of Tarasov’s 27 saves were high-danger stops.
“It's not just only me,” said Tarasov. “The guys obviously played incredible in front of me, and it's a team win tonight.”
THEY SAID IT
“That was a big game for us.” – Paul Maurice
“Balinskis stepped up into a bigger role tonight, played a lot more minutes, and he handled it extremely well.” – Aaron Ekblad
CATS STATS
- Per NHL Stats, the Panthers have won 189 wins in one-goal games since 2015-16, the fifth most in the NHL during that span
- Aaron Ekblad logged a team-high 26:57 TOI
- Donovan Sebrango had three hits
- Sam Bennett blocked two shots
- Anton Lundell won 61.9% of his faceoffs
WHAT’S NEXT?
Heading north.
Starting a four-game road trip, all against divisional opponents, the Panthers will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
