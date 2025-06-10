Bergeron ‘biggest booster’ for Marchand’s pursuit of Stanley Cup with Panthers

Retired Bruins center won championship with forward in 2011, remain close friends

Bergeron rooting for Marchand SCF

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Different colors, same warrior.

That’s what Patrice Bergeron sees when he watches what his longtime teammate and pal Brad Marchand is doing to help the Florida Panthers in their bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Bergeron and Marchand were teammates with the Boston Bruins from 2009 up until the future Hall of Fame forward retired at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Having won the Cup together with the Bruins in 2011, Bergeron is hoping his friend can do it again 14 years later at 37, this time with the Panthers.

“It’s kind of weird seeing him in Florida red, not Bruins black-and-gold,” Bergeron told NHL.com from his Boston-area home. “Otherwise, he’s the same competitive difference-maker I played with for so many years. It’s amazing, and I’m loving it.

“Am I surprised at how productive he is, how influential he’s been in these playoffs? Not in the least. Not for a minute. This guy is one of the hardest-working guys you’ll ever find. He’s so competitive. When people start doubting him, he thrives on that. You’re seeing that out of him right now. Tell him he can’t do something or that he’s slowing down, and it just motivates him.”

Marchand has been exactly that -- and then some -- since being acquired from the Bruins on March 7 for a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 regular-season games for Florida after returning from an upper-body injury.

Then came the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the time of year where Marchand really shines.

“He embraces the whole experience,” Bergeron said. “He loves it.”

Marchand reminded the hockey world of that early in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, a 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Just 56 seconds after the opening face-off, Marchand capped off a wild scramble in front of the net to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

EDM@FLA, SCF Gm3: Marchand opens the scoring in Game 3 with a wrister into the twine

They’re up 2-1 in the best-of-7 series thanks in part to the veteran forward, who became the oldest player in Cup Final history to score in the first three games of the series. Frank Mahovlich was 35 when he scored in Games 1, 2 and 3 for the Montreal Canadiens in the 1973 Cup Final against the Chicago Black Hawks.

Marchand also became the first player in Stanley Cup Final history to score an overtime goal and then score in the first minute of the following game. He scored at 8:05 of double overtime to give Florida a 5-4 win in Game 2 in Edmonton on Friday.

After those overtime heroics, Bergeron, 39, texted a congratulatory message to his friend.

Bergeron was selected by Boston in the second round (No. 45) of the 2003 NHL Draft and played his entire career for the Bruins. He had 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 regular-season games and 128 points (50 goals, 78 assists) in 170 playoff games. He won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward six times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023).

FLA@EDM, SCF Gm2: Marchand sends Panthers to victory in 2OT

He was 24 when Marchand joined the Bruins in 2009. Marchand was 21. They remain close friends to this day.

The two live in neighboring New England towns and frequently saw each other prior to the trade.

“We’d go for lunch and stuff,” Bergeron said. “His oldest daughter and my daughter are in the same dance class. I miss him, but I’m also a bit envious of him chasing the Cup.”

Enough to reconsider his retirement?

“No, I’m in a different point in my life now,” Bergeron said. “But I do miss the competition of the playoffs. I miss going into battle with him. And right now, he’s thriving in it.”

To Bergeron’s point: Marchand is tied for third for the Panthers this postseason with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and has put himself into the conversation for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, along with teammates Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe and Oilers captain Connor McDavid, among others.

“He’s the perfect fit with Florida,” Bergeron said. “And he doesn’t take no for an answer. It’s a beautiful thing.

“It’s funny -- people will come up to me and ask if I’m cheering for the Oilers or Panthers. My answer is always the same -- I tell them I’m cheering for ‘Marshy.’ And I am. I’m his biggest booster right now.

“I’m cheering for him. I’m trying to send him positive vibes.”

