Bergeron ‘biggest booster’ for Marchand’s pursuit of Stanley Cup with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Different colors, same warrior.

That’s what Patrice Bergeron sees when he watches what his longtime teammate and pal Brad Marchand is doing to help the Florida Panthers in their bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Bergeron and Marchand were teammates with the Boston Bruins from 2009 up until the future Hall of Fame forward retired at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Having won the Cup together with the Bruins in 2011, Bergeron is hoping his friend can do it again 14 years later at 37, this time with the Panthers.

“It’s kind of weird seeing him in Florida red, not Bruins black-and-gold,” Bergeron told NHL.com from his Boston-area home. “Otherwise, he’s the same competitive difference-maker I played with for so many years. It’s amazing, and I’m loving it.

“Am I surprised at how productive he is, how influential he’s been in these playoffs? Not in the least. Not for a minute. This guy is one of the hardest-working guys you’ll ever find. He’s so competitive. When people start doubting him, he thrives on that. You’re seeing that out of him right now. Tell him he can’t do something or that he’s slowing down, and it just motivates him.”

Marchand has been exactly that -- and then some -- since being acquired from the Bruins on March 7 for a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 regular-season games for Florida after returning from an upper-body injury.

Then came the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the time of year where Marchand really shines.

“He embraces the whole experience,” Bergeron said. “He loves it.”

Marchand reminded the hockey world of that early in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, a 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Just 56 seconds after the opening face-off, Marchand capped off a wild scramble in front of the net to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.