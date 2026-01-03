Jones caps 'whirlwind' 24 hours with 2026 Winter Classic for Panthers

That conference came just hours after the United States revealed it 25-player roster for the Olympics, which will run from Feb. 11-22.

Jones and Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk were honored before the game for making the U.S. Olympic team, with Tkachuk draping an American flag over Jones’ shoulders when the defenseman was introduced.

Jones was one of four players that did not play for the USA in the Four Nations Face-Off last February.

As such, he was considered a bit of a long shot to be named to the Olympic roster.

“My name wasn’t on a lot of lists over the past year,” Jones said. “You look back a year ago and I probably didn’t deserve to be on a list; I wasn’t playing the greatest hockey in Chicago. I think the trade to Florida has given me new life.”

The fact it is all happening with the Panthers is an amazing part of this tale.

Jones was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 1, 2025, obtained by the Panthers to bolster the blue line in their bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

General manager Bill Zito sacrificed a first-round pick, a fourth-round pick and goalie-in-waiting Spencer Knight because he believed Jones could make a difference. The defenseman did, rediscovering his game and emerging as a true No. 1.

Jones had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 playoff games and had a plus-11 rating as the Panthers completed their repeat bid with a six-game Cup Final win against the Edmonton Oilers.

“When the playoffs hit, that excitement came back into his game and it’s never come out,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “He has been incredible for us to this point.”

This season, Jones is playing 24:01 per game for the Panthers and has 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 39 games.

“It was hard to ignore the impact he had with the Panthers,” said New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan, who will coach the Americans at the Olympics.