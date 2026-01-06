Latvian Ice Hockey Federation Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

SUNRISE, Fla. – Latvian Ice Hockey Federation announced today their roster and staff for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Included on the roster is forward Sandis Vilmanis, joining defenseman Uvis Balinskis who was named to the preliminary roster in June 2025.

Vilmanis, 21, represented Latvia at the 2021 and 2022 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship and at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship tournaments. In 2024, he served as an alternate captain and posted four points (2-2-4) over five games en route to being named a Top 3 Player on his team.

Vilmanis joins several other current Panthers players and staff already named to represent their countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026:

Players

Uvis Balinskis (Latvia)

(Latvia) Anton Lundell (Finland)

(Finland) Eetu Luostarinen (Finland)

(Finland) Niko Mikkola (Finland)

(Finland) Sam Reinhart (Canada)

(Canada) Brad Marchand (Canada)

(Canada) Seth Jones (USA)

(USA) Matthew Tkachuk (USA)

Staff