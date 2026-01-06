Latvian Ice Hockey Federation Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics2026_LATVIA_Balinskis_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Latvian Ice Hockey Federation announced today their roster and staff for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Included on the roster is forward Sandis Vilmanis, joining defenseman Uvis Balinskis who was named to the preliminary roster in June 2025.

Vilmanis, 21, represented Latvia at the 2021 and 2022 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship and at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship tournaments. In 2024, he served as an alternate captain and posted four points (2-2-4) over five games en route to being named a Top 3 Player on his team.

Vilmanis joins several other current Panthers players and staff already named to represent their countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026:

  • Players
  • Uvis Balinskis (Latvia)
  • Anton Lundell (Finland)
  • Eetu Luostarinen (Finland)
  • Niko Mikkola (Finland)
  • Sam Reinhart (Canada)
  • Brad Marchand (Canada)
  • Seth Jones (USA)
  • Matthew Tkachuk (USA)
  • Staff
  • Bill Zito (Assistant General Manager – USA)
  • Teddy Richards (Equipment Manager – USA)
  • Tuomo Ruutu (Assistant Coach – Finland)
  • Myles Fee (Video Coach – Sweden)

News Feed

What’s Brewing: Panthers head north; Funky Buddha watch party

Jones listed as ‘week-to-week’ after injury during Winter Classic

NOTEBOOK: Bennett in Beast Mode; Gadjovich, Schwindt Updates

RECAP: Panthers 2, Avalanche 1

‘Feeling pretty good right now’: Tkachuk provides update on rehab

PREVIEW: Panthers try to cool off streaking Avalanche

‘Better than I could have imagined’: Fans take in historic Winter Classic in Miami

RECAP: Rangers 5, Panthers 1

Barkov, Tkachuk dance as ‘Sally’ during Role Model’s performance at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers legend Luongo drops puck to open 2026 Winter Classic

Jones caps 'whirlwind' 24 hours with 2026 Winter Classic for Panthers

Panthers arrive in sports cars, Rangers dress in all white to 2026 Winter Classic

‘Panthers on the Prowl’ nearing $1 million goal as auction begins

Zito to auction panther sculptures for cancer research

‘Panthers on the Prowl’ Statues for a Cause Now Accepting Bids on Charitybuzz

FANS ARE INVITED TO WELCOME PANTHERS AND RANGERS OUTSIDE LOANDEPOT PARKIN ADVANCE OF 2026 DISCOVER NHL WINTER CLASSIC

Swedish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

PREVIEW: Panthers, Rangers battle in 2026 NHL Winter Classic