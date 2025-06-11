Panthers keeping it loose heading into Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers are contemplating a goalie change and will try to restore discipline in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET: MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), all with hopes of finding a way to even the best-of-7 series.
That’s a lot to chew on, to fret about.
The Panthers, on the other hand, aren’t doing any of those things. They’re too busy joking and laughing on and off the ice.
It is indeed a tale of two teams heading into Game 4.
Edmonton is seeking solutions to get back on track at this stage, the Stanley Cup still within reach.
Meanwhile, Florida is sporting an air of reassurance that it has the answers to help repeat as Stanley Cup champions.
It showed during the teams’ respective media availabilities Wednesday.
During a morning video conference, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said no decision had yet been made on who their starting goalie would be for Game 4, either incumbent Stuart Skinner or backup Calvin Pickard.
About an hour later, Panthers forward Brad Marchand was asked for his take on how the Edmonton goalie situation would affect his team. His answer spoke volumes on the mindset inside Florida’s dressing room.
“I didn’t hear that. I have no idea what they’re doing, and I don’t care about that either,” he replied.
Well then …
“None of that stuff means anything in this room,” he continued. “I mean, there’s a lot of talk about what they’re doing. It doesn’t matter for us. We’re focused on our team, our structure, our details.
“What they do is their choice. That’s what’s going on in their room. We’re going to worry about what’s in our room.”