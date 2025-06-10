Verhaeghe clutch again for Panthers in latest Stanley Cup pursuit

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Carter Verhaeghe may not have scored as many goals this season for the Florida Panthers as he would have liked, but the forward is a big reason why they are two wins away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

Verhaeghe has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 20 games this postseason, including the game-winner in a 6-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday that gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Game 4 is here Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“We have said it so many times -- no one cares when we’re struggling because we have so much depth to rely on that allows guys to kind of find their game,” Florida forward Sam Reinhart said after the win Monday. “We knew as soon as the playoffs came, he was going to be able to elevate his game. That’s the type of player he is. He has so much speed, he has one of the best releases in the game.

“And it seems the tighter everyone gets on the ice, there are times some guys get nervous. His heart rate might be 60 out there; he just skates around, going about his business and doing his thing. He is ready for playoff hockey and that’s what brings out the best in him.”

Verhaeghe scored 100 goals over the previous three seasons, including an NHL career-high 42 in 2022-23. He was rewarded by the Panthers with an eight-year contract on Oct. 8, 2024, but went the first eight games this season without a goal and also experienced a 13-game drought from March 11 through April 6.

He finished the regular season with 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists) in 81 games.