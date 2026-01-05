What’s Brewing: Panthers head north; Funky Buddha watch party

FORT LAUDERDALE – Heading north.

Carrying a 22-16-3 record, the Florida Panthers sit just one point out of a playoff spot with a game in hand, as they hit the road for a four-game road trip.

Handing the Colorado Avalanche just their third regulation loss of the season, with the 2-1 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, the Panthers hope to carry that momentum into the next four games, all against divisional opponents.

“A lot of tough games on this road trip,” Uvis Balinskis said following the team’s practice on Monday at Baptist Health IcePlex. “All the teams are in our conference and a lot of important games.”

Looking to avenge their 4-1 loss on Dec. 2, the Panthers will start their road trip with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Jan. 6: at Toronto Maple Leafs – 7:30 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: TNT, HBO MAX

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap:Click Here

Thursday, Jan. 8: at Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Watch Party:Click Here

Saturday, Jan. 10: at Ottawa Senators – 8 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: NHL Network, WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 220/App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 220/App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap:Click Here

TKACHUK & SCHWINDT JOINING ROAD TRIP

On Monday, head coach Paul Maurice announced that both Matthew Tkachuk and Cole Schwindt would join the team on the upcoming road trip.

No longer in a non-contacted jersey, Schwindt returned to practice on Jan. 1 ahead of the Winter Classic, after suffering a broken arm on Nov. 17 in an in-game collision with Sergei Bobrovsky.

Claimed off waivers on Oct. 3, Schwindt has two goals in 10 games this season.

While Tkachuk is still in a non-contact jersey, Maurice stated that there’s a chance either one or both of the players could return to play during the upcoming trip.

“I think he's going to have too much time on his hands,” Cater Verhaeghe said with a smile about Tkachuk being on the road trip. “There might be a couple of pranks. It's good to have him back on the road and hanging out with the guys and being around the group. He's a big part of our team, and to have him back is awesome.”

JONES LISTED WEEK-TO-WEEK

The Panthers will be without Seth Jones for at least a week.

Maurice announced that the blueliner is listed as week-to-week, but hope to have him back prior to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“We expect him back before the Olympic break,” said Maurice. “We’re hopeful for that. We think it’s going to be that, but he’s going to be a couple weeks away.”

A critical piece on the backend, Jones leads all Florida defensemen in TOI (23:29), goals (6), assists (18), and points (24).

For on Jones, click here.

