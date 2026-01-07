RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 1

Panthers start road trip with loss in Toronto

recap fla at tor 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

TORONTO – The Florida Panthers couldn’t find the goals they needed in the first stop of their road trip, falling 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

As it stands, the Panthers (22-17-3) and Maple Leafs (20-15-7) now both have 47 points.

“I didn’t like our game tonight,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

With the Maple Leafs earning a power play early in the first period, Sergei Bobrovsky came up in the clutch on the penalty kill when he shut down Auston Matthews on a breakaway.

After a broken stick by the Panthers sent play the other way, the Maple Leafs opened the scoring when Easton Cowan finished off a nifty passing sequence with a tap-in goal from the right doorstep to make it 1-0 at 19:36.

Just 42 seconds into the second period, Matthew Knies doubled the lead for the Maple Leafs when he tipped in a shot from Troy Stecher to make it 2-0. Soon after, Knies dangled his way through the defense before setting up Matthews for a goal to make it 3-0 at 4:01.

Struggling to sustain pressure, the Panthers had just 13 shots on goal through two periods.

“They were getting traffic to the net and playing physical,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said of the Maple Leafs. “They made a couple nice plays there. They were a little faster than us tonight, and it showed.”

Despite finishing the second period, Brad Marchand did not return for the third.

Already missing several star players such as Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, Maurice said after the game that Marchand was kept out for precautionary reasons.

“He’s been dealing with something,” Maurice said of Marchand, who leads the team with 46 points (23G, 23A) this season. “It just got to the point where we didn’t want to make it worse. We’re a little sensitive about injuries here now. We do our best to keep guys healthy.”

Starting the third period on the power play, the Panthers mustered several shots on goal, but couldn’t get anything past Woll, who made 18 of his 31 saves in the final 20 minutes.

Keeping the Panthers in position to try and mount a late comeback, Bobrovsky came up with another huge stop on a breakaway when he denied former teammate Steven Lorentz by pinning the puck to the goal line with his skate after Lorentz flew straight into the net.

Of the 23 shots Bobrovsky faced, NaturalStatTrick.com considered seven high-danger.

“Bob’s always great,” forward Noah Gregor said.

Getting the Panthers on the board, Verhaeghe gloved down a batted puck from Woll and ripped it into the cage from a sharp angle to make it 3-1 at 11:38. A native of Toronto, he’s now racked up 10 points (5G, 5A) in 17 career games against his hometown team.

Verhaeghe makes it 3-1 against the Maple Leafs.

“It’s cool,” Verhaeghe said. “When you’re playing here, you look around and it’s what you grew up watching."

After pulling Bobrovsky to gain a 6-on-5 advantage with 4:02 remaining in regulation, the Panthers peppered Toronto’s net to no avail. From that point on, they managed to fire off seven shots on goal, but couldn’t sneak any of them past Woll to close the gap on Toronto.

With 7.3 seconds left, Bobby McMann cashed in on the empty net to lock in the 4-1 win for the Maple Leafs.

Despite the loss, the Panthers are confident moving forward on their road trip.

“We know what kind of group we are,” Verhaeghe said. “We have resilience and we don’t quit on games. I think we need a better effort going into Montreal.”

THEY SAID IT

“We started slow and found a way to get slower.” – Paul Maurice

“We need to create a little more, get to the front of the net. The power play hasn’t been great the last couple [of games]. I think do that, getting to the front and getting the power play going, will be a big factor.” – Carter Verhaeghe

CATS STATS

- The Panthers led 31-21 in hits.

- Sam Bennett’s point streak has ended at a career-high nine games.

- Evan Rodrigues led the Panthers in shots on goal (4) and shot attempts (10).

- Gustav Forsling saw a team-high 24:43 of ice time.

- Florida led 19-6 in shots on goal in the third period.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will continue their trip through Canada with another inter-division battle against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

The official watch party will be at Funky Buddha Brewery.

For more info, click HERE.

News Feed

PROSPECTS: Eriksson helps Sweden win gold at 2026 World Junior Championship

PREVIEW: Panthers open six-game trip with division game vs. Maple Leafs

Latvian Ice Hockey Federation Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

What’s Brewing: Panthers head north; Funky Buddha watch party

Jones listed as ‘week-to-week’ after injury during Winter Classic

NOTEBOOK: Bennett in Beast Mode; Gadjovich, Schwindt Updates

RECAP: Panthers 2, Avalanche 1

‘Feeling pretty good right now’: Tkachuk provides update on rehab

PREVIEW: Panthers try to cool off streaking Avalanche

‘Better than I could have imagined’: Fans take in historic Winter Classic in Miami

RECAP: Rangers 5, Panthers 1

Barkov, Tkachuk dance as ‘Sally’ during Role Model’s performance at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers legend Luongo drops puck to open 2026 Winter Classic

Jones caps 'whirlwind' 24 hours with 2026 Winter Classic for Panthers

Panthers arrive in sports cars, Rangers dress in all white to 2026 Winter Classic

‘Panthers on the Prowl’ nearing $1 million goal as auction begins

Zito to auction panther sculptures for cancer research

‘Panthers on the Prowl’ Statues for a Cause Now Accepting Bids on Charitybuzz