Panthers frustrate Oilers on way to big Game 3 win in Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- This is what the Florida Panthers can do to you. They can play on the edge, take away your time and space, and pull ahead on the scoreboard. They can take you off your game and suck you into theirs.

They did it to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, a chippy, physical, emotional, penalty-filled 6-1 Florida win that gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Each team pushed back on that narrative afterward. But this was Panthers hockey, not Oilers hockey. Edmonton was undisciplined from the start and unraveled after the score became lopsided, taking 85 penalty minutes to Florida’s 55.

“You know, we talked about it in the third,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “If you have to take a punch, take a punch. If you have to take a cross-check, take a cross-check. Spear, a slash in the face, whatever the case is, you’ve got to take it.”

The Oilers fell behind 2-0 amid a series of penalties in the first period, then fell behind 4-1 in the second period after Panthers forward Sam Bennett threw two body checks and then scored on a breakaway at 7:26.

Soon, the game got out of hand.

Late in the second, Panthers forward A.J. Greer stole one of Oilers defenseman Jake Walman’s gloves and threw it in the Florida bench. Walman lost his composure. He stood up on the Edmonton bench and squirted a water bottle, trying to hit Greer on the Florida bench.

The water ended up on video screens between the benches used for the TNT television broadcast. TNT analyst Brian Boucher banged the glass while Panthers defenseman Seth Jones held up his hands as if to say, “What’s going on?”

“Obviously, did that for a reason,” Walman said. “I won’t go into the details. It’s just gamesmanship, I guess, you know? Just got to realize there’s cameras everywhere that see that stuff.”

It was just the start. Before the period ended, Walman had words with Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola as each stood at the end of their benches.

“It’s a heated game,” Mikkola said. “It’s the Stanley Cup Final. Emotions are high, and you just the play the game. Also, it’s pretty loud out there, so you don’t hear every word.”

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad gave Florida a 5-1 lead on the power play at 3:27 of the third period, and it got worse.